Added some cutscenes for contraptions/levers in starting area (island 1)
Added a couple of new NPCs to starting area (island 1)
Player now starts the game with staff equipped
Removed "equilibrium" objective / tracker meter. Trying to simplify the prime drive/objective. So just collect Chaos Cores now.
Added Island 2
Added Island 3
Working on a sort of upgrade/staff power system to spend the collected energy/Chaos Cores. As well as a simple fast-travel system when new areas are discovered.
