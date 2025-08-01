 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19448658 Edited 1 August 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added some cutscenes for contraptions/levers in starting area (island 1)

  • Added a couple of new NPCs to starting area (island 1)

  • Player now starts the game with staff equipped

  • Removed "equilibrium" objective / tracker meter. Trying to simplify the prime drive/objective. So just collect Chaos Cores now.

  • Added Island 2

  • Added Island 3

Working on a sort of upgrade/staff power system to spend the collected energy/Chaos Cores. As well as a simple fast-travel system when new areas are discovered.

