1 August 2025 Build 19448579 Edited 1 August 2025 – 18:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Closed Beta testers, a 6 MB update has just been released on the default branch, which fixes some annoying bugs (finally)! Changelog below:

Season 9, Patch II (v2.9.2-RC11) | Steam Release Update

🔧 General Updates

  • Fixed a bug where player-deaths would create increased network traffic.

  • Fixed a bug where the "welcome-cam" would cause network channel overflows.

  • Fixed a bug where the shield would regenerate in the "welcome-cam."

🗺️ Map Changes

CTF Maps

  • Moved the Blue Flag on Crossfire to the corner building next to the original flag building.

🌐 User Interface

  • \[DEV] Moved the killfeed back to the top-right.

  • Removed Weapon HUD sprite (hud_weapon) option from Multiplayer Advanced.

    • It now turns on automatically when you turn off your viewmodel in the Command Menu.

🎮 Gameplay

  • \[DEV] You no longer start with the 9mmAR and Crowbar in SWAT.

  • The suit-flatline sound no longer plays in SWAT.

  • \[DEV] Players now immediately start with the Shotgun and Crossbow in Sgbow.

