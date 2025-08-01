Hey Closed Beta testers, a 6 MB update has just been released on the default branch, which fixes some annoying bugs (finally)! Changelog below:
Season 9, Patch II (v2.9.2-RC11) | Steam Release Update
🔧 General Updates
Fixed a bug where player-deaths would create increased network traffic.
Fixed a bug where the "welcome-cam" would cause network channel overflows.
Fixed a bug where the shield would regenerate in the "welcome-cam."
🗺️ Map Changes
CTF Maps
Moved the Blue Flag on Crossfire to the corner building next to the original flag building.
🌐 User Interface
\[DEV] Moved the killfeed back to the top-right.
Removed Weapon HUD sprite (hud_weapon) option from Multiplayer Advanced.
It now turns on automatically when you turn off your viewmodel in the Command Menu.
🎮 Gameplay
\[DEV] You no longer start with the 9mmAR and Crowbar in SWAT.
The suit-flatline sound no longer plays in SWAT.
\[DEV] Players now immediately start with the Shotgun and Crossbow in Sgbow.
Changed files in this update