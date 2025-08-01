 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19448549 Edited 1 August 2025 – 19:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UM2 - Ver 0.3.2 - (Very) Small Update

Bug Fixes

  • Queen's Ticker now becomes un-filterable while making its dash towards Queen's Rock, so that your other followers won't try to target it.

  • Liquifier can no longer turn the Imprisoned Ancient in the Cruciferous fight into a Water Jumper.

  • Sequence Breaking into Rook and Bishop's room no longer softlocks you.

  • Extra Life now purges you before resurrecting you to avoid issues where you could take a damage tick on the same frame as you healed, causing you to immediately die again.

  • All members of Baggledag's Triad are now invulnerable during their intro phase to prevent them from accidentally dying before the fight begins.

  • Fixed an issue with the FlagService history tracking, causing your Flags progress to stall after 20 runs. This should clear up some issues related to late-game upgrades not appearing in the Hub when they should.

  • Fixed a bug with Aethernet Portal that caused its Reagents cost buff to stack multiple times.

  • Fixed an issue preventing "channeled" abilities from working in the second Arcana slot.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from re-rolling an equipped activated item with Metamorphim.

  • Fixed a prop spawning issue that would place a Vortex near the entrance that would pull you into a pit over and over.

  • Fixed an issue with Stone Offering that would present fewer options at the altar if you cancel the Blessing selection UI.

Other Changes

  • Replaced temporary Wet icon with a final icon.

  • Replaced temporary Debiggen icon with a final icon.

Anvil

  • The Launcher app now has a new application icon.

  • Added a Behavior Tree Browser to search and view all core behavior trees (Thorium Tools → Behavior Tree Browser)

  • SetPieceData can now be created from the Create → Thor menu

  • Fixed a few C# security issues preventing some safe namespaces from being used in mod development.

  • Fixed the Remote Console so that it shows Upgrades (again)

Changed files in this update

