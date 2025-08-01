Queen's Ticker now becomes un-filterable while making its dash towards Queen's Rock, so that your other followers won't try to target it.

Liquifier can no longer turn the Imprisoned Ancient in the Cruciferous fight into a Water Jumper.

Sequence Breaking into Rook and Bishop's room no longer softlocks you.

Extra Life now purges you before resurrecting you to avoid issues where you could take a damage tick on the same frame as you healed, causing you to immediately die again.

All members of Baggledag's Triad are now invulnerable during their intro phase to prevent them from accidentally dying before the fight begins.

Fixed an issue with the FlagService history tracking, causing your Flags progress to stall after 20 runs. This should clear up some issues related to late-game upgrades not appearing in the Hub when they should.

Fixed a bug with Aethernet Portal that caused its Reagents cost buff to stack multiple times.

Fixed an issue preventing "channeled" abilities from working in the second Arcana slot.

Fixed a bug that prevented you from re-rolling an equipped activated item with Metamorphim.

Fixed a prop spawning issue that would place a Vortex near the entrance that would pull you into a pit over and over.