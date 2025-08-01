Hello galactic explorers! 🌌

Exciting news — the Big Friday Update has landed! We know many of you were waiting. Here are all the key improvements and surprises:

🆕 A new bonus level has been added, shedding light on the story and cosmic mysteries.

Many thought it was the end… of course not! There's more truth to dig up!

⚙ Discover new artifacts, bunkers, and secrets within this level.

💡 The Infinite Tunnel has been added… try digging it — but tread carefully!

⛏ A powerful new drilling tool is now available!

🎨 Art enhancements across various models and environments — now even more beautiful!

🛸 FOV adjustment added — customize your field of view!