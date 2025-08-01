🚀 The Big Friday Update is Here!
Hello galactic explorers! 🌌
Exciting news — the Big Friday Update has landed! We know many of you were waiting. Here are all the key improvements and surprises:
🌟 New & Important:
🆕 A new bonus level has been added, shedding light on the story and cosmic mysteries.
Many thought it was the end… of course not! There's more truth to dig up!
⚙ Discover new artifacts, bunkers, and secrets within this level.
💡 The Infinite Tunnel has been added… try digging it — but tread carefully!
⛏ A powerful new drilling tool is now available!
🎨 Art enhancements across various models and environments — now even more beautiful!
🛸 FOV adjustment added — customize your field of view!
💥 MiniNuke effect enhanced — now even more explosive and impressive!
🛠 Gameplay Improvements:
⛏ Increased digging speed when holding the button on hand tools
(clicking is still slightly faster)
💡 Placed lamps improved:
increased lighting radius and optimized behavior
⚙ Collector upgrade: items now auto-pickup from a larger radius — less running around!
🔭 Observatory now shows ...error... sign
marking the area as inaccessible... or just raising more questions? 👀
🐛 Fixes & Stability:
🧱 Critical voxel-loading bug fixed
🧲 Added protection against getting stuck in geometry — player will now return to the ship
🔧 Plus numerous minor tweaks and bug fixes throughout the game!
Thank you for playing, sharing feedback, and helping us improve the game!
See you in the depths of space! 💎🌠
Changed files in this update