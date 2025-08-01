 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19448464 Edited 1 August 2025 – 18:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 The Big Friday Update is Here!

Hello galactic explorers! 🌌

Exciting news — the Big Friday Update has landed! We know many of you were waiting. Here are all the key improvements and surprises:

🌟 New & Important:

  • 🆕 A new bonus level has been added, shedding light on the story and cosmic mysteries.
    Many thought it was the end… of course not! There's more truth to dig up!

  • Discover new artifacts, bunkers, and secrets within this level.

  • 💡 The Infinite Tunnel has been added… try digging it — but tread carefully!

  • A powerful new drilling tool is now available!

  • 🎨 Art enhancements across various models and environments — now even more beautiful!

  • 🛸 FOV adjustment added — customize your field of view!

  • 💥 MiniNuke effect enhanced — now even more explosive and impressive!

🛠 Gameplay Improvements:

  • Increased digging speed when holding the button on hand tools
    (clicking is still slightly faster)

  • 💡 Placed lamps improved:
    increased lighting radius and optimized behavior

  • Collector upgrade: items now auto-pickup from a larger radius — less running around!

  • 🔭 Observatory now shows ...error... sign
    marking the area as inaccessible... or just raising more questions? 👀

🐛 Fixes & Stability:

  • 🧱 Critical voxel-loading bug fixed

  • 🧲 Added protection against getting stuck in geometry — player will now return to the ship

  • 🔧 Plus numerous minor tweaks and bug fixes throughout the game!


    Thank you for playing, sharing feedback, and helping us improve the game!

    See you in the depths of space! 💎🌠

