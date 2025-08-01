 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19448462 Edited 1 August 2025 – 18:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch for v1.0.4-1


🎇 Improvements


  • All food sources offer significantly higher energy boosts.
  • Quick placement for supply lines on gamepad is now L2 by default which should be a lot easier to manage while moving
  • Lasso mod for gamepad is now R1 by default which should be a lot easier to manage while moving


🐛Bug fixes


  • Fixed an issue on gamepad where recycle mode and quick line drop were bound by default to the same key
  • Fixed an issue on gamepad where both Ophelia's laser beams and drill mod were bound to the same key
  • Fixed a typo in the intro text
  • Fixed an issue where quick slots were not properly disabled when using the hovercraft mod
  • Fixed an issue where entering and exiting hover craft mode on gamepad would also toggle item pickup
  • Fixed a crashing issue related to recycling a moth incubator
  • Fixed an issue where a crash report would send immediately after selecting an input type

