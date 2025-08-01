Patch for v1.0.4-1
🎇 Improvements
- All food sources offer significantly higher energy boosts.
- Quick placement for supply lines on gamepad is now L2 by default which should be a lot easier to manage while moving
- Lasso mod for gamepad is now R1 by default which should be a lot easier to manage while moving
🐛Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue on gamepad where recycle mode and quick line drop were bound by default to the same key
- Fixed an issue on gamepad where both Ophelia's laser beams and drill mod were bound to the same key
- Fixed a typo in the intro text
- Fixed an issue where quick slots were not properly disabled when using the hovercraft mod
- Fixed an issue where entering and exiting hover craft mode on gamepad would also toggle item pickup
- Fixed a crashing issue related to recycling a moth incubator
- Fixed an issue where a crash report would send immediately after selecting an input type
Changed files in this update