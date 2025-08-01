Hey everyone, back with another update with a bunch more fixes and enhancements. Thanks again for all the great bug reports and feedback! Hope you're enjoying all the new stuff!
Fixes
Fixed bad collision check for triangular wall that was preventing it from being placed in valid spots
Fixed plant rope having a condition that is normally never observed but would be set to a low value when recovering certain medical items. This would result in further crafted items like clothing having equally low condition
Fixed inventory controls hint popup being stuck on screen if you have the inventory open when dying
Fixed the medium-tier disinfectant's name so it's distinguishable from the strongest disinfectant
Fixed the "transfer all" context menu action not being available when interacting with a backpack placed on the ground
Fixed sleep window showing a large negative value for remaining fuel time when lying down near the cloaked figure's camp fire pit
Fixed lumber stockpile not stacking properly when there are enough lumber in the stockpile
Fixed stockpile layout of large stones and sticks to prevent floating
Fixed buildings like chests placed on multi-level floors not properly connecting to the floor. Now these buildings will properly hide when selecting a lower floor to show, and will be destroyed when the floor is destroyed rather than remaining floating in the air
Fixed instances of "floating" grass appearing the world when moving around the world quickly and/or with a slower computer that takes longer to generate all the grasses properly
Fixed certain building pieces like posts disappearing when built (but still interactable) in locations with very steep terrain (they were being tagged as being in the cave level in these cases so they would never be seen aboveground)
Additions
Added new injury type: lacerations. They are a more serious bleeding injury that require more urgent care
Added new injury type: concussions. These are applied after taking heavy damage and affect your energy, potentially causing a loss of consciousness
Balance
Greatly reduced garlic bulb/clove decay rate
Greatly increased durability of shovels and iron-tipped shovels. Existing shovels will be updated if they are close to 100% condition
Other changes
Increased visibility of selected/hovered dropdown list items
Added a warning when moving a lit torch to a slot that would extinguish it
