Hey everyone, back with another update with a bunch more fixes and enhancements. Thanks again for all the great bug reports and feedback! Hope you're enjoying all the new stuff!

Fixes

Fixed bad collision check for triangular wall that was preventing it from being placed in valid spots

Fixed plant rope having a condition that is normally never observed but would be set to a low value when recovering certain medical items. This would result in further crafted items like clothing having equally low condition

Fixed inventory controls hint popup being stuck on screen if you have the inventory open when dying

Fixed the medium-tier disinfectant's name so it's distinguishable from the strongest disinfectant

Fixed the "transfer all" context menu action not being available when interacting with a backpack placed on the ground

Fixed sleep window showing a large negative value for remaining fuel time when lying down near the cloaked figure's camp fire pit

Fixed lumber stockpile not stacking properly when there are enough lumber in the stockpile

Fixed stockpile layout of large stones and sticks to prevent floating

Fixed buildings like chests placed on multi-level floors not properly connecting to the floor. Now these buildings will properly hide when selecting a lower floor to show, and will be destroyed when the floor is destroyed rather than remaining floating in the air

Fixed instances of "floating" grass appearing the world when moving around the world quickly and/or with a slower computer that takes longer to generate all the grasses properly