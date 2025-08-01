 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19448384 Edited 1 August 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone, back with another update with a bunch more fixes and enhancements. Thanks again for all the great bug reports and feedback! Hope you're enjoying all the new stuff!

Fixes

  • Fixed bad collision check for triangular wall that was preventing it from being placed in valid spots

  • Fixed plant rope having a condition that is normally never observed but would be set to a low value when recovering certain medical items. This would result in further crafted items like clothing having equally low condition

  • Fixed inventory controls hint popup being stuck on screen if you have the inventory open when dying

  • Fixed the medium-tier disinfectant's name so it's distinguishable from the strongest disinfectant

  • Fixed the "transfer all" context menu action not being available when interacting with a backpack placed on the ground

  • Fixed sleep window showing a large negative value for remaining fuel time when lying down near the cloaked figure's camp fire pit

  • Fixed lumber stockpile not stacking properly when there are enough lumber in the stockpile

  • Fixed stockpile layout of large stones and sticks to prevent floating

  • Fixed buildings like chests placed on multi-level floors not properly connecting to the floor. Now these buildings will properly hide when selecting a lower floor to show, and will be destroyed when the floor is destroyed rather than remaining floating in the air

  • Fixed instances of "floating" grass appearing the world when moving around the world quickly and/or with a slower computer that takes longer to generate all the grasses properly

  • Fixed certain building pieces like posts disappearing when built (but still interactable) in locations with very steep terrain (they were being tagged as being in the cave level in these cases so they would never be seen aboveground)

Additions

  • Added new injury type: lacerations. They are a more serious bleeding injury that require more urgent care

  • Added new injury type: concussions. These are applied after taking heavy damage and affect your energy, potentially causing a loss of consciousness

Balance

  • Greatly reduced garlic bulb/clove decay rate

  • Greatly increased durability of shovels and iron-tipped shovels. Existing shovels will be updated if they are close to 100% condition

Other changes

  • Increased visibility of selected/hovered dropdown list items

  • Added a warning when moving a lit torch to a slot that would extinguish it

