This is the first patch after the release of ChessBlaze 1.2 Surprisingly, there weren’t any bugs, thats why this patch will be more about fixing the credits and translations rather than any gameplay fixes

Up to this point credits lacked one slightly important person… the main creator of the game himself 💀

Thats why I will put myself (a person who is writing this post) finally into the credits

Classic Pieces got a rework. They are more consistent and creative in their design.

Custom sounds has been added to Sketchy and Slime Pieces, now their sound is more natural to how they look. The might be changed in the future if the will be found too annoying



I also fixed all the mistakes in translation I made, the inconsistency.

I was translating the game in breaks from other more important topics. Thats why fully translating it took few months. In this few months many terms were changed because i found a better meaning…

But sometimes the old words slipped through unnoticed

Lets for example give a polish translation of „PowerTiles”

In the original translation it was „KafleMocy”

But then I realized it sounds stupid so I changed it into „KafelkiMocy”

It was in the middle of translating, so I missed some already translated parts where the old term was used

It was even harder to check for Japanese because as a beginner I still learn most of the language. I forget what the Kanji meant soon after finishing to write the sentence so proof reading for consistency and mistranslations is as difficult as writing the sentence again (But I trust myself that i did it correctly enough the first time)

As a finishing note: as you could see this post was more informal than the major update logs. From this point forward I will use formal language for important Updates, and casual one for less important as path notes. (So it wont be boring and actually interesting to read even though not much has changed)

Thanks for reading!