Local Coop - Game is now fully playable with 2 players, difficulty is slightly adjusted to compensate for the additional help. To start coop just use the start coop button from the Pause Menu. Coop is also fully playable using Steam Remote Play!

Event Locations - Experience new locations which give you new ways to earn enhancements

Overfilling System - Unlock a new meta progression upgrade in the HUB that allows you to overfill your furnace with coal boosting your speed. But be careful after you enter overfill you can't let that coal drop, or your furnace is going to go BOOM.

Small Health System Rework - Train HULL is now tied to how many modules you have, so the more wagons you have the more potential hull you'll have. Also the way you take permanent damage has been changed making it more understandable and easier to manage.

Added various new sounds

Updated color picker to be a predefined selection of colors (don't worry free color picking will come back, together will full train customization)

Improved controller support - You are now able to interact with all elements and menus in the game with the controller

Added PlayStation controller support

Visual improvements to new unlocks during end of run screen

Reduced enemy wave that contained 5 Rocket Buses to 4