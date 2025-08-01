 Skip to content
Major 1 August 2025 Build 19448133
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to Apocalypse Express 0.2!

https://youtu.be/ncx_jRveZhE

Balance/Additions

  • Local Coop - Game is now fully playable with 2 players, difficulty is slightly adjusted to compensate for the additional help. To start coop just use the start coop button from the Pause Menu. Coop is also fully playable using Steam Remote Play!

  • Event Locations - Experience new locations which give you new ways to earn enhancements

  • Overfilling System - Unlock a new meta progression upgrade in the HUB that allows you to overfill your furnace with coal boosting your speed. But be careful after you enter overfill you can't let that coal drop, or your furnace is going to go BOOM.

  • Small Health System Rework - Train HULL is now tied to how many modules you have, so the more wagons you have the more potential hull you'll have. Also the way you take permanent damage has been changed making it more understandable and easier to manage.

  • Added various new sounds

  • Updated color picker to be a predefined selection of colors (don't worry free color picking will come back, together will full train customization)

  • Improved controller support - You are now able to interact with all elements and menus in the game with the controller

  • Added PlayStation controller support

  • Visual improvements to new unlocks during end of run screen

  • Reduced enemy wave that contained 5 Rocket Buses to 4

  • Added option to toggle roof of modules when you are not inside them

Bugfixes

  • Fixed issue where player would get stuck on black screen after killing a Boss

  • Fixed Large FPS drop that happened when enemy chains and hoses get destroyed

  • Fixed issue where you would hit obstacle even though you perform a turn

  • Fixed issue where Centipede Drones didn't die after boss death

  • Fixed issue where World 2 boss could get stuck after getting EMPd

  • Fixed issue that didn't allow for the Get 200 Upgrades Milestone to be completed

  • Fixed issue where heal particles would appear when you spawn if you have the HULL radar upgrade

  • Fixed issue where decimals would show for damage numbers even though you don't have decimal damage

  • Fixed issue where inventory tooltip would get stuck (also fixed the 1 pixel offset it had)

  • Fixed speed dial showing wrong train speed

  • Fixed chat boxes for bottom 2 NPCs in the HUB

Known Issues introduced with this version

  • Using mortar on controller tends to snap to front of train

  • If you start coop and stop coop afterwards you will no longer be able to start it

If you are interested in joining the apocalypse express community hop on over to our discord!

Changed files in this update

