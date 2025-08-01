Welcome to Apocalypse Express 0.2!
Balance/Additions
Local Coop - Game is now fully playable with 2 players, difficulty is slightly adjusted to compensate for the additional help. To start coop just use the start coop button from the Pause Menu. Coop is also fully playable using Steam Remote Play!
Event Locations - Experience new locations which give you new ways to earn enhancements
Overfilling System - Unlock a new meta progression upgrade in the HUB that allows you to overfill your furnace with coal boosting your speed. But be careful after you enter overfill you can't let that coal drop, or your furnace is going to go BOOM.
Small Health System Rework - Train HULL is now tied to how many modules you have, so the more wagons you have the more potential hull you'll have. Also the way you take permanent damage has been changed making it more understandable and easier to manage.
Added various new sounds
Updated color picker to be a predefined selection of colors (don't worry free color picking will come back, together will full train customization)
Improved controller support - You are now able to interact with all elements and menus in the game with the controller
Added PlayStation controller support
Visual improvements to new unlocks during end of run screen
Reduced enemy wave that contained 5 Rocket Buses to 4
Added option to toggle roof of modules when you are not inside them
Bugfixes
Fixed issue where player would get stuck on black screen after killing a Boss
Fixed Large FPS drop that happened when enemy chains and hoses get destroyed
Fixed issue where you would hit obstacle even though you perform a turn
Fixed issue where Centipede Drones didn't die after boss death
Fixed issue where World 2 boss could get stuck after getting EMPd
Fixed issue that didn't allow for the Get 200 Upgrades Milestone to be completed
Fixed issue where heal particles would appear when you spawn if you have the HULL radar upgrade
Fixed issue where decimals would show for damage numbers even though you don't have decimal damage
Fixed issue where inventory tooltip would get stuck (also fixed the 1 pixel offset it had)
Fixed speed dial showing wrong train speed
Fixed chat boxes for bottom 2 NPCs in the HUB
Known Issues introduced with this version
Using mortar on controller tends to snap to front of train
If you start coop and stop coop afterwards you will no longer be able to start it
If you are interested in joining the apocalypse express community hop on over to our discord!
