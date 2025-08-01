Free Mode:
Fixed issue where the mouth gets locked during two-person interactions
Adjusted UI functionality in two-person interactions
Updated location matching logic for two-person interactions
Added Flora as an available partner for interactions
Fixed some mouth-related issues in two-person interactions
Fixed interaction freeze when switching between medium and fast speeds
Added support for opening the console with the "~" key
Story Missions:Fixed incorrect body part display on characters
Fixed incorrect character appearances in certain scenes
Fixed some story missions getting stuck and unable to proceed
Fixed animation issues in the English version
Others:
Various minor bug fixes
Ongoing performance and optimization improvements
