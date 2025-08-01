Free Mode:

Fixed issue where the mouth gets locked during two-person interactions



Adjusted UI functionality in two-person interactions



Updated location matching logic for two-person interactions



Added Flora as an available partner for interactions



Fixed some mouth-related issues in two-person interactions



Fixed interaction freeze when switching between medium and fast speeds



Added support for opening the console with the "~" key





Story Missions:

Fixed incorrect body part display on characters



Fixed incorrect character appearances in certain scenes



Fixed some story missions getting stuck and unable to proceed



Fixed animation issues in the English version



Others:

Various minor bug fixes



Ongoing performance and optimization improvements