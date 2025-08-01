 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19448108
Update notes via Steam Community

Free Mode:


Fixed issue where the mouth gets locked during two-person interactions

Adjusted UI functionality in two-person interactions

Updated location matching logic for two-person interactions

Added Flora as an available partner for interactions

Fixed some mouth-related issues in two-person interactions

Fixed interaction freeze when switching between medium and fast speeds

Added support for opening the console with the "~" key


Story Missions:

Fixed incorrect body part display on characters

Fixed incorrect character appearances in certain scenes

Fixed some story missions getting stuck and unable to proceed

Fixed animation issues in the English version

Others:


Various minor bug fixes

Ongoing performance and optimization improvements

Changed files in this update

TOGETHER BnB Content Depot 1239021
