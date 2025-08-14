Hi All,

Wow, what do I even say today? A few years ago I started futzing about with game dev again just as a creative outlet, and now I have a complete game up on Steam. Oops.

I suppose I should mention that if you find any bugs, please report them either in the Steam Community forum or in the #bug-reports channel of the official Discord . This is a one-man operation, so it might take me a little while to sort out any issues that are particularly tricky, but I will do my best!



Oh, I’d also like to sincerely thank the Discord community for being so chill and supportive. Y’all are a huge reason why I want Inkshade to be as good as it can be, and simply by existing and hanging out, you gave me more energy during development than you can possibly know (the instances of directly gassing me up also helped haha).

Anyway, have a launch trailer!

And lastly, if you play the game, I hope you have fun. I’ve had so many awesome experiences with all sorts of games over the years, and while Inkshade started as a little personal project, the reason why it’s up on Steam today is because I want to try and create cool experiences for other people.

Welcome to the flip side!

–Vezelle



