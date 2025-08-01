FEATURES
- regions may break away with low stability
- 3 new articles
IMPROVEMENTS
- more entries in lawgiverspedia
FIXES
- person history was not reset when changing stats at start of game
- some law behaviours
Update 14.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1407182
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1407183
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1407184
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update