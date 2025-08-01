 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19448030 Edited 1 August 2025 – 17:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
FEATURES
- regions may break away with low stability
- 3 new articles

IMPROVEMENTS
- more entries in lawgiverspedia

FIXES
- person history was not reset when changing stats at start of game
- some law behaviours

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1407182
macOS Depot 1407183
Linux Depot 1407184
