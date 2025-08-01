 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19447969 Edited 1 August 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Players!

We're excited to announce the release of version 1.2.1, packed with new features and key improvements:

Bug Fixes: Fixed link between DLC level 7 and level 8 to make save state workable for level 8

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2503951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link