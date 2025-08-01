 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19447931 Edited 1 August 2025 – 18:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- optimized saving and loading speed (should be noticible while buying items in the shop)
- improved speed of closing inventory
- upgraded controller input support
- fixed hardcore character death getting stuck in main menu
- fixed issue where mouse clicking while game is in menus was causing attack after leaving menu
- moved confirm button and loading to better support wide screens

