- optimized saving and loading speed (should be noticible while buying items in the shop)
- improved speed of closing inventory
- upgraded controller input support
- fixed hardcore character death getting stuck in main menu
- fixed issue where mouse clicking while game is in menus was causing attack after leaving menu
- moved confirm button and loading to better support wide screens
2025.8.1
