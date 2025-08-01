1.4.1.0 "VEHICLE UPDATE"
NEW
-- Vehicle added to the game.
-- Variations of walls and tiles for houses.
-- Free craft, without the work table.
-- Removed the button that shows the car's position. Added an icon of the car's actual position directly on the mini-map.
-- Added SFX for the robots' shot.
-- SFX added for the action of equipping items.
-- Specific area added to exit a raid map.
-- Added shadows to items.
-- Added the pause option.
-- Added Zombie Dog.
-- 100% chance of hitting items.
-- Added messenger bag.
-- Added spike trap.
-- Added craft tools (Saw and Pliers)
-- Added auxiliar Minimap.
-- Added item weight system.
-- Added Gas Station.
-- Added Props for tilesets.
-- Added more houses.
FIXED
-- Fixed the lack of audio for some player actions.
-- Fixed the appearance of the furniture. (Autotile for Wooden Counter, Iron Counter, Iron Table, )
-- Set the amount of blood spilled by the mobs, according to the strength and type of damage.
BALANCE
-- Items spawnrate
-- Reduced wear for melee weapons.
-- Increased wear on firearms.
-- Gradual increase in the size of the maps.
Vehicles Update.
