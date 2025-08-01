1.4.1.0 "VEHICLE UPDATE"



NEW



-- Vehicle added to the game.

-- Variations of walls and tiles for houses.

-- Free craft, without the work table.

-- Removed the button that shows the car's position. Added an icon of the car's actual position directly on the mini-map.

-- Added SFX for the robots' shot.

-- SFX added for the action of equipping items.

-- Specific area added to exit a raid map.

-- Added shadows to items.

-- Added the pause option.

-- Added Zombie Dog.

-- 100% chance of hitting items.

-- Added messenger bag.

-- Added spike trap.

-- Added craft tools (Saw and Pliers)

-- Added auxiliar Minimap.

-- Added item weight system.

-- Added Gas Station.

-- Added Props for tilesets.

-- Added more houses.



FIXED



-- Fixed the lack of audio for some player actions.

-- Fixed the appearance of the furniture. (Autotile for Wooden Counter, Iron Counter, Iron Table, )

-- Set the amount of blood spilled by the mobs, according to the strength and type of damage.



BALANCE



-- Items spawnrate

-- Reduced wear for melee weapons.

-- Increased wear on firearms.

-- Gradual increase in the size of the maps.