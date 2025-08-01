Dear players,



We’d like to inform you that our game will no longer support the Steamworks API.



With our recent game engine update, we also reviewed the current feature integrations. Please note that the engine we use has never natively supported Steamworks—this functionality was something we manually integrated. Due to maintenance costs and future compatibility concerns, we’ve decided to remove this custom feature as part of the update.



We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support. If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to reach out to us anytime.



Thank you for playing!



Love Goal