 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19447810 Edited 1 August 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,

We’d like to inform you that our game will no longer support the Steamworks API.

With our recent game engine update, we also reviewed the current feature integrations. Please note that the engine we use has never natively supported Steamworks—this functionality was something we manually integrated. Due to maintenance costs and future compatibility concerns, we’ve decided to remove this custom feature as part of the update.

We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support. If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to reach out to us anytime.

Thank you for playing!

Love Goal

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3365971
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3365972
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link