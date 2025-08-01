 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19447796
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Battle Table (think Loot Table) added to Battle Programs.
  • Ignore Counter / User Requirements added (and enforced) to Battle Programs.
  • Minor refresh of the UI in Battle Programs/Rewards.

