AVAILABLE NOW - PATCH V 1.4.1

COMING SOON - WHAT TO EXPECT IN PATCH 1.5

Features/Bug Fixes

Crash Fixes

Dear Players,First, we’d like to start by once again expressing our heartfelt thanks to all players who continues to support WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers. The feedback we’ve received so far has proven invaluable to the team. Your enthusiasm and encouragement continue to drive us forward.Today, we bring news on a very minor hotfix which is rolling out as we speak, as well as news on our next major update, (1.5) which our team are working tirelessly on behind the scenes. To ensure the effectiveness and stability of the updates and fixes, we’re thoroughly testing everything before releasing it to all players. As of today, we're aiming to launch Patch 1.5 during the week of August 11th. Once we have locked in a concrete date, we’ll let you know!* To prepare for the upcoming AMD driver update and the next major patch update.See below a detailed rundown on what you can expect in our next major update. Please note this list is not final. We’ll share a complete list once the update has launched.* Slight adjustment to the invincibility frames during Wuchang’s get-up animation after being knocked down. This is to prevent players being punished during the get-up animation and to improve the game experience at early stages of the game.* Sped up Wuchang’s healing animation slightly to ensure players have enough time to heal. The recovery animation after drinking can now be cancelled with a dodge, enhancing the strategic element.* Made adjustments to animations, values, and level design for certain NPCs and AI.* Addressed the issue causing audio playback stutter on certain hardware models.* Revised descriptions for some equipment, items and add/revise certain audio lines.* Fixed an issue where certain keys could not be set in the key binding menu, and where some key changes could not be saved after re-binding, such as, left shift, left ctrl, left alt.* Fixed the issue where the Buddha statue could disappear from the player’s inventory when force-quitting the game after it is placed in the Palace Hill of Chapter 1.* Fixed an issue with the combo-based Benediction and Jade Pendant not functioning correctly in NG+ cycles.* Addressed issues with certain terrain that can cause the player to become stuck.* Reduced elevator waiting time and fixed the issue in Chapter 5 where the elevator may trap the player at its destination.* Reduced impact resistance for some lower-level enemies.* Fixed an issue where super-sampling resolution would apply incorrect parameters when using the highest settings on high-end machines.* Other minor fixes.* Fixed an issue where changing screen resolution under certain conditions could cause the game to crash.* Fixed shader-related errors that occurred with certain NVIDIA graphics cards.* Fixed a GPU crash caused by certain semi-transparent assets in extreme scenarios.* Fixed a crash caused by unnecessary rendering calls in specific scenarios.* Fixed a crash caused by GPU hangs under specific conditions.* Fixed a crash that could occur with a certain probability at the end of map loading due to animation blueprint concurrency.* Other minor fixes.