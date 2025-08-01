1. Fixed a bug where clicking on a knife wouldn't affect the ruby.

2. Fixed several issues that could cause the game to freeze.

3. Adjusted the probability of obtaining some Archer runes.

4. Corrected the description of the Mystic Arrow.

5. Fixed an issue where the outer border of the Rewards screen might be misaligned.

6. The card border on the Relic Rewards screen was incorrectly displayed.