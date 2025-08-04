 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19447686
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

A new hotfix in Open Beta for Pro Cycling Manager 2025 (version 1.05.03) is now available on Steam!

You can try it right now through the Open Beta branch.

🔧 How to join the Open Beta:

  • Open Steam > Go to your Library

  • Right-click on Pro Cycling Manager 25 > Click Properties

  • Go to the Betas tab and select open-beta from the dropdown

If you encounter any bugs or want to share feedback, please add \[OPEN BETA] in your message title so we can track it more easily!

🛠 Patch Note

Fixes

Despite the confidence target being met (sometimes by a wide margin), a message on 1 November indicated that there would be no change.

  • If your sponsor did not anticipate any change in the budget, the email was still sent in error.

  • In some cases, a change was indeed supposed to take place, but a bug caused the email announcing the opposite to be sent.

Thank you for your continued feedback and support! 💬🚴

You can report bugs or share your suggestions on the game Discord server: https://discord.gg/bKz7CU2gWu

>> https://linktr.ee/cyclinggames <<

