Dear players,
A new hotfix in Open Beta for Pro Cycling Manager 2025 (version 1.05.03) is now available on Steam!
You can try it right now through the Open Beta branch.
🔧 How to join the Open Beta:
Open Steam > Go to your Library
Right-click on Pro Cycling Manager 25 > Click Properties
Go to the Betas tab and select open-beta from the dropdown
If you encounter any bugs or want to share feedback, please add \[OPEN BETA] in your message title so we can track it more easily!
🛠 Patch Note
Fixes
Despite the confidence target being met (sometimes by a wide margin), a message on 1 November indicated that there would be no change.
If your sponsor did not anticipate any change in the budget, the email was still sent in error.
In some cases, a change was indeed supposed to take place, but a bug caused the email announcing the opposite to be sent.
Thank you for your continued feedback and support! 💬🚴
You can report bugs or share your suggestions on the game Discord server: https://discord.gg/bKz7CU2gWu
Changed depots in open-beta branch