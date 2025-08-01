Hello there, Cozy Keepers!

The latest update has just arrived, introducing features players have been asking for for a while now... so let’s get straight to the details!

🛒Customer Behavior Tweaks

Increased customer patience, as things can get overwhelming the bigger your store gets.

Improved how customers decide what to buy (still needs more balancing, but we're getting there).

Customers are now more forgiving when you don’t have everything they want in stock.

Customers should now ask less about certain products if you stop selling them for a few days.

💬Haggling Customers

What’s a game about selling products without customers trying to get a better deal?

Every now and then, customers will try to haggle before paying. They’ll wait by the Management Table, and you can interact with them to start a mini-game. If you hit the targets, you'll increase the selling price of the product. If you miss a target, the customer gets a discount instead.

Customers won't get mad if you choose not to haggle, it's entirely up to you.

Early on, when customers are only spending a few coins, haggling might not make a big difference to your profits.

By default, you’ll need to hit 3 targets in a row to earn a 15% bonus. At that point, you can stop and take your win or keep going for 2 more targets to increase the bonus to 25%.

📦New Product Displays

Based on player feedback, a new set of product displays has been added:

Log and Plank Racks (10 slots)

Round Table and Round Table with Cloth

Big Table and Big Table with Cloth

Sword Rack (8 and 14 slots)

Spear Rack (8 and 14 slots)

Tool Shelf (3 and 9 slots)

Standing Tool Shelf (8 slots)

Wall Shelf (6 and 10 slots)

Standing Shield Hanger (2 slots)

Cupboard (10 slots)

Fruit and Vegetable Table (12 slots)

Wine Shelf (5 and 9 slots)

Standing Wine Shelf (9 slots)

Food Display (17 slots)

Potion Display (15 slots)

Armor Holder (to display a full set of gear)

More displays will be added based on player requests!

🛠️Changelog

Fixed the prohibition law showing a white square instead of the item icon.

Added a bigger UI in the Management Table where you can see prohibited items and shop stats.

Placing products now has a small animation.

Added custom cloth colors for Table displays.

Fixed being able to toggle snapping while using the Broom.

Fixed some floating foliage.

Fixed a bug causing in-hand tools/weapons to move in slow motion if you changed quick-slots while aiming your bow.

Fixed the Traveling Merchant having all prices set to 0 after loading a save file.

Made potion meshes smaller.

Updated the color palette in the locked chests mini-game to improve visibility (no more green on red issues!).

Added a way to custom-paint triangle walls instead of tying their color to the roof.

Log and Plank Racks now have 5 slots instead of 4.

📜Final Note

In the Roadmap, I mentioned this update would include new decorations, a new NPC, etc. These features will arrive in the coming weeks. I believe it's better to release smaller updates focused on specific systems or areas every few weeks, rather than one large update every month with a mix of unrelated content. I’ll do my best to stay organized and release updates faster.

Once again, thank you so much for your support!❤️

Also, check out the Steam page for a new game made by a fellow game dev and good friend of mine: