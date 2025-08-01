 Skip to content
Major 1 August 2025 Build 19447507
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there, Cozy Keepers!

The latest update has just arrived, introducing features players have been asking for for a while now... so let’s get straight to the details!

🛒Customer Behavior Tweaks

  • Increased customer patience, as things can get overwhelming the bigger your store gets.

  • Improved how customers decide what to buy (still needs more balancing, but we're getting there).

  • Customers are now more forgiving when you don’t have everything they want in stock.

  • Customers should now ask less about certain products if you stop selling them for a few days.

💬Haggling Customers

What’s a game about selling products without customers trying to get a better deal?

Every now and then, customers will try to haggle before paying. They’ll wait by the Management Table, and you can interact with them to start a mini-game. If you hit the targets, you'll increase the selling price of the product. If you miss a target, the customer gets a discount instead.

Customers won't get mad if you choose not to haggle, it's entirely up to you.

Early on, when customers are only spending a few coins, haggling might not make a big difference to your profits.

By default, you’ll need to hit 3 targets in a row to earn a 15% bonus. At that point, you can stop and take your win or keep going for 2 more targets to increase the bonus to 25%.

📦New Product Displays

Based on player feedback, a new set of product displays has been added:

  • Log and Plank Racks (10 slots)

  • Round Table and Round Table with Cloth

  • Big Table and Big Table with Cloth

  • Sword Rack (8 and 14 slots)

  • Spear Rack (8 and 14 slots)

  • Tool Shelf (3 and 9 slots)

  • Standing Tool Shelf (8 slots)

  • Wall Shelf (6 and 10 slots)

  • Standing Shield Hanger (2 slots)

  • Cupboard (10 slots)

  • Fruit and Vegetable Table (12 slots)

  • Wine Shelf (5 and 9 slots)

  • Standing Wine Shelf (9 slots)

  • Food Display (17 slots)

  • Potion Display (15 slots)

  • Armor Holder (to display a full set of gear)

More displays will be added based on player requests!

🛠️Changelog

  • Fixed the prohibition law showing a white square instead of the item icon.

  • Added a bigger UI in the Management Table where you can see prohibited items and shop stats.

  • Placing products now has a small animation.

  • Added custom cloth colors for Table displays.

  • Fixed being able to toggle snapping while using the Broom.

  • Fixed some floating foliage.

  • Fixed a bug causing in-hand tools/weapons to move in slow motion if you changed quick-slots while aiming your bow.

  • Fixed the Traveling Merchant having all prices set to 0 after loading a save file.

  • Made potion meshes smaller.

  • Updated the color palette in the locked chests mini-game to improve visibility (no more green on red issues!).

  • Added a way to custom-paint triangle walls instead of tying their color to the roof.

  • Log and Plank Racks now have 5 slots instead of 4.

📜Final Note

In the Roadmap, I mentioned this update would include new decorations, a new NPC, etc. These features will arrive in the coming weeks. I believe it's better to release smaller updates focused on specific systems or areas every few weeks, rather than one large update every month with a mix of unrelated content. I’ll do my best to stay organized and release updates faster.

Once again, thank you so much for your support!❤️

Also, check out the Steam page for a new game made by a fellow game dev and good friend of mine:

Changed files in this update

