August 1st Update

Hey Vikings, we’re back with a new update! In short, you can now tell your villagers how to dress for their job and they’ll color themselves accordingly (and fast!), you can restore vegetation using shovels (no more brownness!), the market route creation interface has been reworked, we added a new settlement log, there’s new furniture for the longhouse and other fancy decorations, and a host of other cool features and fixes! Hope you’ll enjoy this late summer update!



Changelog

New Feature: Restore vegetation with shovels

· Added a right click action on shovels which restores vegetation on the targeted spot;

· This should allow to reduce the "browness" caused by build sites;

· Growing trees paint the terrain with forest texture around them;



New feature: Job-based clothing color templates

· you can now setup equipment coloring rules for villagers at their workplace;

· If there is paint available in the settlement, the villagers will paint their equipment accordingly in their leisure time;

· Painting clothing items has been simplified. Clothing can be now dyed in the inventory;

New Feature: Settlement Log

· Added a new Settlement Log system that keeps track of various key events that happened in game;

· The log goes back up to 4 in-game days. The limit exists because of network and storage concerns;

· Added the Barbecue to settlement overview menu;

· You can now open the structure menu for Markers form the Map Menu;

New Decorations and Furniture

· Added new decorations: Ivy Fence, Tall Ivy Fence, Ivy Arch. Ivy fences provide no defense and don't count as walls.

· Added new furniture designed for the Longhouse: Sturdy Bed, Sturdy Wall, Sturdy Doorway, Hearth, Sturdy Food Storage, Sturdy Weapons and Tools Rack, Sturdy Firewood Storage, Sturdy Table

· Previous storages can be upgraded to the newer versions;

Improved Villager cleanup behavior

· Workers crafting stations no longer get stuck if their station inventory is full;

· When cleaning up their inventory, villagers use other storages to deposit instead of dropping things on the ground;

· Warehouse workers no longer bring more items than the container capacity resulting in many items dropped on the ground;

New Items

· Added a new Fine Linen Cape;

· Added boots for the Hauberk set;



Fixes

· Fixed Winter invasion timer being incorrect after saving a loading a dedicated server;

· Fixed an issue where the map structure icon border color would not match the icon border color displayed on the compass and map;

· Fixed a fisherman infinite loop when fishing grounds were off season but not depleted;

· Fixed giant forestry trees;

· Fixed cape not coloring on Ragnar;

· Fixed durability bar appearing on items without decay;

· Fixed an issue where villagers would sometimes get stuck in animations on a client after going far away from them and then coming back to them;

· Fix invalid click sound when changing network region;

· Fixed Steadfast Resolve not offering immunity to Work and Sleep Anxiety;

· Fixed separator furniture not having collision;

· Fixed some Huskarl and Hauberk armor items not giving resources back when destroyed;

· Fixed a navigation issue causing miners to get stuck at the entrance;

Dog Fixes

· Dogs no longer get bored from combat while attacking;

· Dogs follow moving guard targets more closely;

· Dogs can eat from other storages if starving;



Optimizations

· Large scale netcode overhaul resulting in a general improvement of performance;

· Optimized the cloth system, improving performance;



Improvements & Tweaks

· Increased amount of smilk produced daily by smolkrs;

· Increased the capacity of warehouse stone storages;

· Adjusted main menu cameras;

· Improved loot chances for the Necromancer;

· Patrolling villagers follow the schedule more strictly. They would previously break their schedule by being interrupted by the player or by gathering arrows;

· Furniture items are now displayed in the Addons tab in the Cottage and Longhouse structure menus;

· Structure border color in map and compass now matches the color of their outpost;

· Villager's workplace name on the map is now colored in the outpost's color;

· Skeletons and Draugar no longer block while stunned but block while taunting with shield;

· Added the option to setup priorities for the cooking recipes filler items;

· Added a red overlay tween effect on compass and map for suffering villagers;

· Added a global max range (400m) for resource markers;

· Buffed Jarl Banneman (Draugr Boss). Increased damage output and health;

· Buffed Haugar the Relentless (Wight Boss). Increased damage and added a new status effect for the dash attack;



