🚀 First Wave of Playtest Invites Sent!

Over the past few weeks, we've been gathering requests to join the Space Scum playtest, and we’re truly blown away by your enthusiasm. Thank you so much to everyone who signed up!

We’ve just approved access for several hundred players, and the first wave of invitations is now live.

If you requested access, make sure to check your Steam library, notifications, or the Space Scum store page. The playtest may already be waiting for you there.

👇🏻 And here's more good news



We’ve enabled the friend invite system.

That means if you already have access, you can now invite one friend to join the playtest.

To invite someone:

Open your Steam friends list

Right-click a friend’s name

Select “Invite to Playtest” under the Space Scum entry

❗️Please note: invites are limited to one per playtester, so choose wisely.

If you know someone who would enjoy leading a ragtag team of mercs across brutal, procedurally generated planets in a gritty turn-based RPG, this is their chance to join the scum of the 'verse. Whether they’re into tactical choices, permadeath tension, or just love telling their own story in a harsh sci-fi universe, they might be the perfect addition to the playtest.

⚠️ If you've played before, we've made quite a few changes so you'll want to start a new game - old saves will have bugs and might be entirely incompatible! ⚠️

🛠 Help Us Make It Better

Once you're in the game, you’ll find a link to our Feedback Form in the Main Menu. We would really appreciate it if you take a few minutes to share your impressions. It helps us polish the experience ahead of the upcoming demo release!

Thanks again for being part of this journey. See you in the void, scavengers!

— The Space Scum Team



