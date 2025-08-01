 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19447426 Edited 1 August 2025 – 23:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Survivors.

Thank you for playing Orbcraft Survivors.
Here are the changes we've applied:


Overview

This patch includes approximate 5x scaling adjustments to damage and monster HP, Perk and Talent balance, interface improvements, skill visibility, and reward balance.

Patch Details

  • Combat Balance
    Damage and monster HP scaling has been adjusted to approximately 5 times compared to before.
    (Percentage-based Perk effects are now applied more effectively.)


  • Perk Related
    Fixed an issue where the projectile speed increase effect was not applied correctly.


  • Talent Related
    Adjusted the maximum HP increase from +10% per rank to +5% per rank.
    Increased the base EXP gain range by approximately 33.3%.


  • Interface Improvements
    Added a photosensitivity warning confirmation function triggered by mouse input.


  • Graphics Improvements
    Adjusted the transparency of the reactive explosion effect to improve character visibility.


  • Rewards Related
    Increased the probability of dropping more gold.


Changed files in this update

Depot 3327241
