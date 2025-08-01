Hello, Survivors.



Thank you for playing Orbcraft Survivors.

Here are the changes we've applied:

Overview

Patch Details

Combat Balance

Damage and monster HP scaling has been adjusted to approximately 5 times compared to before.

(Percentage-based Perk effects are now applied more effectively.)



Perk Related

Fixed an issue where the projectile speed increase effect was not applied correctly.



Talent Related

Adjusted the maximum HP increase from +10% per rank to +5% per rank.

Increased the base EXP gain range by approximately 33.3%.



Interface Improvements

Added a photosensitivity warning confirmation function triggered by mouse input.



Graphics Improvements

Adjusted the transparency of the reactive explosion effect to improve character visibility.



Rewards Related

Increased the probability of dropping more gold.



This patch includes approximate 5x scaling adjustments to damage and monster HP, Perk and Talent balance, interface improvements, skill visibility, and reward balance.