Hello, Survivors.
Thank you for playing Orbcraft Survivors.
Here are the changes we've applied:
OverviewThis patch includes approximate 5x scaling adjustments to damage and monster HP, Perk and Talent balance, interface improvements, skill visibility, and reward balance.
Patch Details
Combat Balance
Damage and monster HP scaling has been adjusted to approximately 5 times compared to before.
(Percentage-based Perk effects are now applied more effectively.)
Perk Related
Fixed an issue where the projectile speed increase effect was not applied correctly.
Talent Related
Adjusted the maximum HP increase from +10% per rank to +5% per rank.
Increased the base EXP gain range by approximately 33.3%.
Interface Improvements
Added a photosensitivity warning confirmation function triggered by mouse input.
Graphics Improvements
Adjusted the transparency of the reactive explosion effect to improve character visibility.
Rewards Related
Increased the probability of dropping more gold.
