Steam Achievements all have artwork!
Button prompts will get bigger if the camera is pulled back (They are too big at times, even)
Added artwork when you get the Charge Boots
Issac has a few new portraits when he's moaning about life
Made the lava level a bit less mean
Scylla's Theme was added to a few cutscenes in the game!
Cutscene work
Tweaked/rewrote the cutscene where Issac demands a new suit
Tweaked the cutscene where the gang gives Lily chocolate
Tweaked the cutscene where some baby dragons hatch
Bug Fixes
Some font effects were tweaked to be easier to read - red font, shaky font, catpun font
The rings in the lava level should glitch less
Caves boss is a bit less mean
Cut the save file by 1/3, so it will load a teeny bit faster (I had +20 extra seedling slots that were never used, lmao)
