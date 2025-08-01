 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19447415 Edited 1 August 2025 – 17:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


New Content

Steam Achievements all have artwork!

Button prompts will get bigger if the camera is pulled back (They are too big at times, even)

Added artwork when you get the Charge Boots

Issac has a few new portraits when he's moaning about life

Made the lava level a bit less mean

Scylla's Theme was added to a few cutscenes in the game!

Cutscene work

Tweaked/rewrote the cutscene where Issac demands a new suit

Tweaked the cutscene where the gang gives Lily chocolate


Tweaked the cutscene where some baby dragons hatch

Bug Fixes

Some font effects were tweaked to be easier to read - red font, shaky font, catpun font
The rings in the lava level should glitch less
Caves boss is a bit less mean
Cut the save file by 1/3, so it will load a teeny bit faster (I had +20 extra seedling slots that were never used, lmao)

Next - more bugs~
https://bsky.app/profile/dragonglitch.bsky.social

~Summer

Changed files in this update

