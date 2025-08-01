 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19447364
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Fine tuning of talent interface
  2. Bug fix: A scene cannot be destroyed
  3. Bug fix: Event loss experience display incorrect
  4. Display game year
  5. The power and consumption of the Fire Escape skill are halved
  6. Add time display to the large map

