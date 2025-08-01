🌱 Dear Sproutlings 🌱

It's been a hot minute since we announced this update - but now its finally ready to go.

Heres what we added to Space Sprouts today:

🎮 Controller Support!

You can now enjoy Space Sprouts with your favourite controller. This was a bit harder than you might think (Unity UI cough). We did quite a lot of testing to make throwing things around as satisfying as possible. And we're really happy that now you can just sit back and mess around with all the weird things in our game with a controller - it just feels nice. And of course you can always re-map everything in the settings menu!

💨Steam Deck Optimization!

You can now play Space Sprouts on the go with your Steam Deck. It took us quite a bit of time (and help from our most favourite tech wizard) to optimize it for the Deck. We're really happy with its performance now and seeing our game running on that pretty OLED screen really made us smile. If you've got a Steam Deck give it a spin.

There are of course limits to what the little machine can handle in terms of item duplication and black hole shenanigans - so experiment at your own risk. If you run into any problems let us know on our Discord. And if it runs fine, let Steam know - so we might get that prestigious "Verified" badge some time in the future.

🇨🇳 Simplified Chinese Localization!

With the help of two lovely people from the Space Sprouts community the game now has an official Simplified Chinese translation. As a tiny team we are so grateful to see people actively helping us to make Space Sprouts accessible to more players around the world. Thanks so much TE-Eh & Butterfly, you're rad!

🧠 3 New Memories!

We also added three new memories to discover on your big ol' space ship. Might they be connected to this update? Take another flight, poke around and find it out yourself!

Thats it for the first update. The second update SECRETS & MEMORIES is in the works and is coming as soon as possible.

Cheers & thanks for playing!

- The Schleuder Gäng

⭐💚 And don’t forget to leave a review for Space Sprouts, it helps us more than you might think 💚⭐

