1 August 2025 Build 19447352 Edited 1 August 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added Windowed Fullscreen (Borderless) display mode

    • Windowed Fullscreen is now the default display mode

    • In Windowed Fullscreen the game resolution always matches the monitor's resolution

    • The 'Fullscreen' setting has been replaced with 'Display Mode'

  • Added a Map Generator

    • In 'Skirmish' game mode, the 'Generate' button opens a menu to generate a new random map

    • You can control the type of land, the size of the map, the 'climate', and whether the map should be mirrored

    • Each map has a 'seed' so that all generated maps are unique

    • The generated map will have a number of enemy player positions, depending on the size of the map. Each player can be individually be selected, and their Nation changed

  • Formations can now have their unit-order changed

    • By default units are not ordered

    • Formations can be ordered by attack ranges

    • Formations can be ordered by strength (based on the units weapon Metal)

    • Vehicles are always at the back of the formation

Gameplay:

  • Plebs no longer take too much food to houses when Plebs have become soldiers and no longer live in that house

  • Improved unit movement around buildings

  • Increased the amount of time Miners take to produce Ore slightly

UI:

  • The map player configuration window has been updated

    • Removed unnecessary text and replaced interactions with icons that can be clicked

    • Each player has a larger building icon, which can be clicked to change the Nation

    • For generated maps each player will have players disabled by default, which can be enabled by clicking on the player + icon

  • Farms growing crops now show any icon when it is waiting for them to grow

  • Fixed the Worker allocation tool icon not applying a metal colour

  • Allow for longer save file names

Bug-fixes:

  • Fixed a number of cases where objects where shown through the Fog-of-War briefly

  • Fixed some save files failing to load

  • Fixed trees using the wrong terrain colouring

  • Fixed not being able to target enemies with the Egyptian Chariot

  • Fixed a crash when returning to the main menu when projectiles are flying

  • Stopped towers firing projectile displaying incorrect particles

  • Resolved farm crops starting as fully grown

  • Fixed loading roads from levels

  • Resolved some land-spikes not being created or highlighted correctly

  • Improved some occasional stuttering

