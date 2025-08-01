Features:
Added Windowed Fullscreen (Borderless) display mode
Windowed Fullscreen is now the default display mode
In Windowed Fullscreen the game resolution always matches the monitor's resolution
The 'Fullscreen' setting has been replaced with 'Display Mode'
Added a Map Generator
In 'Skirmish' game mode, the 'Generate' button opens a menu to generate a new random map
You can control the type of land, the size of the map, the 'climate', and whether the map should be mirrored
Each map has a 'seed' so that all generated maps are unique
The generated map will have a number of enemy player positions, depending on the size of the map. Each player can be individually be selected, and their Nation changed
Formations can now have their unit-order changed
By default units are not ordered
Formations can be ordered by attack ranges
Formations can be ordered by strength (based on the units weapon Metal)
Vehicles are always at the back of the formation
Created a short Steam guide for each nation
Hungry workers for a number of buildings will now work slower
Units with 'Attack' based Metals have slightly larger weapons
Units with 'Defence' based Metals have slightly larger shields
Gameplay:
Plebs no longer take too much food to houses when Plebs have become soldiers and no longer live in that house
Improved unit movement around buildings
Increased the amount of time Miners take to produce Ore slightly
UI:
The map player configuration window has been updated
Removed unnecessary text and replaced interactions with icons that can be clicked
Each player has a larger building icon, which can be clicked to change the Nation
For generated maps each player will have players disabled by default, which can be enabled by clicking on the player + icon
Farms growing crops now show any icon when it is waiting for them to grow
Fixed the Worker allocation tool icon not applying a metal colour
Allow for longer save file names
Bug-fixes:
Fixed a number of cases where objects where shown through the Fog-of-War briefly
Fixed some save files failing to load
Fixed trees using the wrong terrain colouring
Fixed not being able to target enemies with the Egyptian Chariot
Fixed a crash when returning to the main menu when projectiles are flying
Stopped towers firing projectile displaying incorrect particles
Resolved farm crops starting as fully grown
Fixed loading roads from levels
Resolved some land-spikes not being created or highlighted correctly
Improved some occasional stuttering
Changed files in this update