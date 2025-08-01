Satyrs now destroy beautifully with Ragdoll physics.



Improved character interaction with some cloths.



Island: new building elements: glass doors, glass rounded roof, round dome shapes, horse statue, stone railing, small plant pot, wall greenery, "grid" ceiling, ribbon flag.



Island: doors are now taller and no longer have a plane on top. It must be built separately if needed.



Island: stairs and ramps no longer have collision checks, so they can be built deeper into the ground.



Island: windows moved to roof category, category renamed.



Island: plants cost increased.



In case you missed it, the game now has online co-op. It seems to be working pretty stable. There's also an expanded inventory with a backpack.I've already started working on Olympia itself, but the level is very large and complex, so until it's done, there will be smaller updates with fixes or new content for the island.In the current update: