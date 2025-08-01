Hello cultists! Patch 1.0.1 is now live and introduces the following fixes:
- fixed the “Equality among cultists” event - cultists now receive blood instead of the last option.
- fixed the “Copse of the Fox part 5” event - the ruby now gives blood instead of taking it away.
- added a note about bug reports in the main menu.
