1 August 2025 Build 19447336 Edited 1 August 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello cultists! Patch 1.0.1 is now live and introduces the following fixes:

- fixed the “Equality among cultists” event - cultists now receive blood instead of the last option.
- fixed the “Copse of the Fox part 5” event - the ruby now gives blood instead of taking it away.
- added a note about bug reports in the main menu.

