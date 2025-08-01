 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19447321
Update notes via Steam Community
This time, I found a level, which had been too easy. I accidentally left the exit "on" by default, which made completing "Cathedral" way too easy. Now, you'll have to work just a little harder to complete it...

But hey -- where would be the fun otherwise?
(Oh, and in case you're still wondering: Last time, I messed up "Core" -- I lost two stones, so that level became unsolvable).

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Windows MagnetoBotty Windows Depot 955501
Linux MagnetoBotty Linux Depot 955502
macOS MagnetoBotty Mac Depot 955503
