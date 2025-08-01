This time, I found a level, which had been too easy. I accidentally left the exit "on" by default, which made completing "Cathedral" way too easy. Now, you'll have to work just a little harder to complete it...
But hey -- where would be the fun otherwise?
(Oh, and in case you're still wondering: Last time, I messed up "Core" -- I lost two stones, so that level became unsolvable).
Have fun!
Easy Cathedral
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows MagnetoBotty Windows Depot 955501
- Loading history…
Linux MagnetoBotty Linux Depot 955502
- Loading history…
macOS MagnetoBotty Mac Depot 955503
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update