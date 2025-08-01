Game is now 20% OFF! Great moment to get the game! BDD3 is now getting 2 new levels this month!

BDD3 just got support for Chinese, Japanese and Korean! It's W.I.P so sorry if it's a bit janky

The new campaign level is jiboya skate park ! A skate park from my town! Help save the skater big fairy on a level full of slopes and skate ramps! Also a picture from fluggy the cat appears on the map! thanks BorfieYay for your cute cat pic! (Send pics of ur beloved animals in the game discord and reddit , there's a high change it'll appear in the game somewhere! I love pets!!)

There's a new achievement in this stage, too!

Also, a multiplayer level made by my friend ZTUPIDCAKE_97 is coming for the game in this update, dm_cheirado! in this level you get a two in one, it's a standalone single player level too, with a cool little story! thanks ZTUPIDCAKE_97 for the great level! you can play the level by going to the level select!

Also, if you access new game, you'll notice a HORDE MODE menu! yeah, the game will get a new horde mode soon! it's coming next month with 3 new horde maps! Also, a new campaign level is coming next month, so stay tuned!

By now, the game has around 29 maps, 26 campaign maps, 2 deathmatch maps, and a hybrid Multiplayer/Single-player map! Next month the game will receive the 3 horde maps and a new campaign level, rounding 33 levels total!

Game will also be going 1.0 next month! But don't be sad, BDD3 will still receive new maps after 1.0, with new content coming every month! Yeah it'll 1.0, but the game won't stop getting content, it'll just be a way to say that it's basically what I planned at the beggining, but it'll be even bigger as the years go by! I DON'T PLAN TO STOP MAKING NEW CONTENT CUZ I LOVE WORKING ON BDD3!! :D

Thank you all for the support, you guys changed my life! I love you all! God bless! Cheers!