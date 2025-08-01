 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19447276 Edited 1 August 2025 – 17:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ability Rank System
Gain experience and upgrade your abilities with the new ranking system.

Mining Gameplay Mechanic (activated with F key)
A new gameplay feature: deploy your drone to mine valuable elements during gameplay. Press F to activate.

Main Menu Ship Visual Modifications
Customize your ship's appearance directly from the main menu.

Sector01 Visual Improvements
Sector01 has received a visual upgrade for a more immersive atmosphere.

Changed files in this update

