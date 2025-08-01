Ability Rank System
Gain experience and upgrade your abilities with the new ranking system.
Mining Gameplay Mechanic (activated with F key)
A new gameplay feature: deploy your drone to mine valuable elements during gameplay. Press F to activate.
Main Menu Ship Visual Modifications
Customize your ship's appearance directly from the main menu.
Sector01 Visual Improvements
Sector01 has received a visual upgrade for a more immersive atmosphere.
Playtest 2 - patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
