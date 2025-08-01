Hi folks, this update is all about your ideas and input. Whether direct or indirect, I'll always consider it and implement it if it fits the game vision. Hopefully this is the first of many community driven updates on our way to 1.0. So keep the suggestions coming and I'll see what I can make happen.
So what's new?
First, there are increased safeguards for your progress and an important hotfix. Loading a game now verifies whether the file actually exists. Sounds obvious, but I hadn't considered this edge case since I always click the file to load. If you typed the filename incorrectly and then clicked load, bad things could happen. That’s now fixed.
Alongside the autosave system that saves your progress every in-game day, there are now two extra system saves. One before random encounters and one when you quit the game, as long as you're not in combat.
There's a new World Log that shows the results of all discoveries and their outcomes during your current session. It clears automatically after a number of entries to keep it manageable.
Vampire hunger and feeding have been tweaked to make them less punishing. A couple of new vampire perks increase satiation when feeding.
Polearms can now hit adjacent targets too, and discoveries will allow your party members to contribute their gear and tools.
There are a few more additions and tweaks, which you can check out in the patch notes below.
If you're reporting a bug, please include your player.log and a zipped copy of your save folder, both located at: C:\\Users\\%username%\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Spyridon Thalassinos\\Erannorth 3 Renaissance
Send them to support@erannorth.com. That makes it easier to pinpoint issues and gives me more time to focus on your suggestions and new content.
Looking forward to your feedback and ideas as we push toward 1.0. Thanks for your support and enjoy the game!
Patch Notes - 01/08/25 # 0.7.90
Loading will properly check if the save is valid before starting the loading sequence and show a message if it isn't.
The game will automatically save to two extra slots: after quitting and before a random encounter, to better safeguard your progress. The two new slots, System Save (Quit) and System Save (Avoid Encounter), use a slightly different color for easier distinction.
Tweaked the barter UI so merchants now have a 4x6 grid instead of a 3x6 grid, reducing scrolling on larger inventories.
Added a party icon in front of the discovery roll requirements popup to make it clearer that they are party rolls.
Item requirements in discoveries will use the collective party inventory instead of just the party leader's.
Consume in discoveries now removes the item from the first party member who has it.
When harvesting nodes, such as during camping or encounters, the collective party inventory will be used to determine if you have the correct tool at your disposal or not.
Changed the frame of neutral actors to blue instead of green to avoid the subconscious connotation that they are friendly units.
Added map pins for the various marketplaces.
Social Feeding now restores slightly more Hunger.
Vampires now gain less Hunger than normal while active at night.
Added two extra perks with the Blood Connoisseur passive to further improve feeding for higher level vampire characters.
Added a button to toggle the World Log on or off. It currently records your most recent discoveries and their outcomes.
Polearms with reach are now allowed to hit their adjacent tile as well.
