Hi folks, this update is all about your ideas and input. Whether direct or indirect, I'll always consider it and implement it if it fits the game vision. Hopefully this is the first of many community driven updates on our way to 1.0. So keep the suggestions coming and I'll see what I can make happen.

So what's new?

First, there are increased safeguards for your progress and an important hotfix. Loading a game now verifies whether the file actually exists. Sounds obvious, but I hadn't considered this edge case since I always click the file to load. If you typed the filename incorrectly and then clicked load, bad things could happen. That’s now fixed.

Alongside the autosave system that saves your progress every in-game day, there are now two extra system saves. One before random encounters and one when you quit the game, as long as you're not in combat.

There's a new World Log that shows the results of all discoveries and their outcomes during your current session. It clears automatically after a number of entries to keep it manageable.

Vampire hunger and feeding have been tweaked to make them less punishing. A couple of new vampire perks increase satiation when feeding.

Polearms can now hit adjacent targets too, and discoveries will allow your party members to contribute their gear and tools.

There are a few more additions and tweaks, which you can check out in the patch notes below.

If you're reporting a bug, please include your player.log and a zipped copy of your save folder, both located at: C:\\Users\\%username%\\AppData\\LocalLow\\Spyridon Thalassinos\\Erannorth 3 Renaissance

Send them to support@erannorth.com. That makes it easier to pinpoint issues and gives me more time to focus on your suggestions and new content.

Looking forward to your feedback and ideas as we push toward 1.0. Thanks for your support and enjoy the game!

Patch Notes - 01/08/25 # 0.7.90