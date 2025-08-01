Dear Travelers!
0.5.4 patch has landed. A wide range of critical issues has been fixed again, but not only. Multiple quality of life improvements are being delivered now. Here is the full list of new fixes:
Task System & AI
- Fixed a bug in the Move Items task.
- Tweaked farming tasks, added cancelation for planting seeds and adding fertilizers.
- Added save validation for farming bedding tasks.
- Fixed Greta getting stuck while sitting on a bench.
- Added a save validation for broken dish delivery tasks.
- Added more save validation and safe-checks based on save files provided by the community.
- Fixed the actions related to the Crusher workstation.
- Fixed worker luggage staying on ground when cancelling dismissal during luggage pick up
- Fixed guests getting stuck during orders if they waited through daybreak.
- Fixed missing cooldown on the Arcade & Cinema room actions.
- Fixed Gustav being unable to order.
- Fixed guests staying occupied by ghost guests.
- Added preventing guests from taking multiple orders without cleaning up the previous ones.
- Added save validation for cancelling actions with invalid/not-existing target item.
Quests & Cinematics
- Tweaked Greta's positioning in dialogues.
- Tweaked Sparn's Birthday dialogues.
- Added missing lighting to some dialogues.
- Changing music state when GPC arrives on the island.
- Added reward spawn in front of the Grass Keeper in the Simple Life quest and added guiding.
- Sleeping Dragon quest first interaction flow.
- Fixed the cinematic intro subtitles.
- Fixed missing translations in the Farm Empire quest.
Balance & Misc Fixes
- Added auto-saving after: cutscenes, dialogues, quest objective completion, and on game phase change.
- Disabled some items that shouldn't appear in the merchant's inventory.
- Fixed rugs that had issues with missing tags.
- Fixed an error related to missing data in actors.
- Fixed bedding type for Mandew and Snap Snap seeds.
- Fixed seeds spawned by the Grass Keeper.
- Fixed the Farm Empire's quest reward.
- Fixed building 1-tile wide rooms.
- Fixed an issue with loading save files with unlocked research nodes that contain missing items.
- Fixed a bug related to the Map Fall safeguard for items unloaded from the Sell Zone.
- Fixed a bug where you could keep unloading items from the SellZone even when there were no items inside.
- Fixed the Color Lab's minimal height setting.
- Increased minimal storage room width to 2 tiles.
- Added Map Fall safeguard to sheets and all seeds.
- Reduced number to harvest from 30 to 5 in the Farm Empire quest.
- Added kitchen order board validation.
- Changed the calculation for guests number on ship and added a max limit.
- Added a limit to the active kitchen orders number.
UI, Assets & VFX
- Improved lakes and beddings visuals on the farming island.
- Fixed the missing research room textures.
- Fixed the Raven Lobby texture.
- Fixed materials on the research machine.
- Added quest guides for quest objectives involving the research tree.
- Improved research tree controls.
- Tweaked the Harbor texture.
- Fixed the arcade plushies.
- Fixed the Turneep's Potty Pot.
- Fixed the arcade room animations for Greta.
- Fixed guest context panel value display.
- Optimized rubbish textures.
Changed files in this update