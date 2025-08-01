Dear Travelers!

0.5.4 patch has landed. A wide range of critical issues has been fixed again, but not only. Multiple quality of life improvements are being delivered now. Here is the full list of new fixes:



Task System & AI

- Fixed a bug in the Move Items task.

- Tweaked farming tasks, added cancelation for planting seeds and adding fertilizers.

- Added save validation for farming bedding tasks.

- Fixed Greta getting stuck while sitting on a bench.

- Added a save validation for broken dish delivery tasks.

- Added more save validation and safe-checks based on save files provided by the community.

- Fixed the actions related to the Crusher workstation.

- Fixed worker luggage staying on ground when cancelling dismissal during luggage pick up

- Fixed guests getting stuck during orders if they waited through daybreak.

- Fixed missing cooldown on the Arcade & Cinema room actions.

- Fixed Gustav being unable to order.

- Fixed guests staying occupied by ghost guests.

- Added preventing guests from taking multiple orders without cleaning up the previous ones.

- Added save validation for cancelling actions with invalid/not-existing target item.



Quests & Cinematics

- Tweaked Greta's positioning in dialogues.

- Tweaked Sparn's Birthday dialogues.

- Added missing lighting to some dialogues.

- Changing music state when GPC arrives on the island.

- Added reward spawn in front of the Grass Keeper in the Simple Life quest and added guiding.

- Sleeping Dragon quest first interaction flow.

- Fixed the cinematic intro subtitles.

- Fixed missing translations in the Farm Empire quest.



Balance & Misc Fixes

- Added auto-saving after: cutscenes, dialogues, quest objective completion, and on game phase change.

- Disabled some items that shouldn't appear in the merchant's inventory.

- Fixed rugs that had issues with missing tags.

- Fixed an error related to missing data in actors.

- Fixed bedding type for Mandew and Snap Snap seeds.

- Fixed seeds spawned by the Grass Keeper.

- Fixed the Farm Empire's quest reward.

- Fixed building 1-tile wide rooms.

- Fixed an issue with loading save files with unlocked research nodes that contain missing items.

- Fixed a bug related to the Map Fall safeguard for items unloaded from the Sell Zone.

- Fixed a bug where you could keep unloading items from the SellZone even when there were no items inside.

- Fixed the Color Lab's minimal height setting.

- Increased minimal storage room width to 2 tiles.

- Added Map Fall safeguard to sheets and all seeds.

- Reduced number to harvest from 30 to 5 in the Farm Empire quest.

- Added kitchen order board validation.

- Changed the calculation for guests number on ship and added a max limit.

- Added a limit to the active kitchen orders number.



UI, Assets & VFX

- Improved lakes and beddings visuals on the farming island.

- Fixed the missing research room textures.

- Fixed the Raven Lobby texture.

- Fixed materials on the research machine.

- Added quest guides for quest objectives involving the research tree.

- Improved research tree controls.

- Tweaked the Harbor texture.

- Fixed the arcade plushies.

- Fixed the Turneep's Potty Pot.

- Fixed the arcade room animations for Greta.

- Fixed guest context panel value display.

- Optimized rubbish textures.



