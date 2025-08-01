This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Noble Kings!

We are excited to announce the beginning of a public test for our highly requested mid-run save feature! We believe the feature is approximately 90% ready, but some minor polishing remains. And we require your valuable assistance to ensure everything works smoothly and loads correctly. For instance, during recent internal testing, we identified that second ability upgrades for King Leo the Wise weren't saving properly (fixed now). There might be other hidden issues that we haven't yet uncovered during closed tests.

⚠️ ATTENTION! Before participating, please create a backup of your save data as a precaution, though we don't anticipate any damage to your save files. Follow these simple steps:

Navigate to: %localappdata%\\The_king_is_watching_steam Right-click on the "Release" folder and select "Copy." Click on your desktop and press Ctrl+V to paste a backup copy.

Backup created!

📌 How to Join the Test:



Right-click The King is Watching in your Steam library, then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’ and choose 'Public_Test' from the drop-down menu.

📜 How the new save feature works:

The game will now automatically save your progress after defeating each wave.

Instead of abandoning your run outright, you'll now have the option to either abandon or "Quit and Save," returning later to your latest autosave point.

When launching the game, you'll have the choice to continue your previous run or proceed directly to the Kingdom screen.

Known Issue:

The current user interface is temporary and not yet localized beyond English.

Please share your feedback with us through Steam discussions and on Discord!

Most importantly - have fun!

~ Hypnohead