Hey everyone! The day is finally here! Driftwood 1.0 is live now!

Changelog 1.0.0





Features





General

Added a start menu



Online multiplayer (p2p) with three modes (Free, Race, Highscore)



Play in a private lobby with friends or join a public lobby



Toggle traffic collision and collisions in your lobby



Host options to change the settings or level at any time



Completely new hub world with 5 islands



Added two new levels for a total of 15



Coin based progression system



All milestones are challenges now



Each level has more challenges (100 total!)



New van physics



Added Cheese leaderboards



Level card button navigation



View leaderboards from the menu/level card



New spark particle effect when using slide gloves



Added tank controls for the van when using mouse & keyboard



Added deck skins, grip tape and wheels tints as unlockables



New Levels

Fog Rush



Swiss Level



Added Cosmetics

Cecropia Plant



Hot Tea



Hot Coffee



Hot Ramen



Cut Pineapple



Water Lily



Waves



Flames



Rain Poncho



Bath Robe



Leather Jacket



Ripped Jeans



Flip Flops



Slippers



Racing Suit Pants



Racing Suit Top



Jogging Pants



Dino Pants



Ironing Board



Secret Board (unlock 60 Coins to open present on Van-Map)



Changes

Removed old main menu



Simplified end of level UI



Added snow to cliffs in upper part of “Nordic Frost”



Added polish to upper area of “Cali Coastline”



Added polish to “Maryhill”



Bugfixes

Fixed a physics issue where respawning would clip you through the ground



Fixed inconsistent leaderboard ranks in menu



Here we just want to say THANK YOU to everyone who has been part of this journey!

Increasing the amount of levels from 4 to 15



Revamping the van map and single player progression system



Adding the online multiplayer



Adding a many new boards, wheels & outfits



[p]After roughly 2 Years in Early Access Driftwood is now at version 1.0! Some of the most noticeable additions to the game since our Early Access launch in 2023 have been:We are proud of how far we have come and feel like we have delivered on our original Early Access pitch from two years ago. That said, we plan to continue to support the game in post-launch updates and especially with hotfixes in the upcoming week. While we are happy with everything we have added we still feel like there is room for more content, features and polish.Join our Discord Server to talk to us, give us feedback, or simply hang out with our lovely community.Thank you to everyone who supported us up to this point.Thank you for giving feedback, being patient and joining the community.But most importantly...Thank you for playing!All the best,Leo & Jason