Hey everyone! The day is finally here! Driftwood 1.0 is live now!
❤️🦥🛹🙃🥳🌲
Changelog 1.0.0
Features
General
- Added a start menu
- Online multiplayer (p2p) with three modes (Free, Race, Highscore)
- Play in a private lobby with friends or join a public lobby
- Toggle traffic collision and collisions in your lobby
- Host options to change the settings or level at any time
- Completely new hub world with 5 islands
- Added two new levels for a total of 15
- Coin based progression system
- All milestones are challenges now
- Each level has more challenges (100 total!)
- New van physics
- Added Cheese leaderboards
- Level card button navigation
- View leaderboards from the menu/level card
- New spark particle effect when using slide gloves
- Added tank controls for the van when using mouse & keyboard
- Added deck skins, grip tape and wheels tints as unlockables
New Levels
- Fog Rush
- Swiss Level
Added CosmeticsNew Deck Skins:
- Cecropia Plant
- Hot Tea
- Hot Coffee
- Hot Ramen
- Cut Pineapple
- Water Lily
New Grip Tape Skins:
- Waves
- Flames
New Outfits:
- Rain Poncho
- Bath Robe
- Leather Jacket
- Ripped Jeans
- Flip Flops
- Slippers
- Racing Suit Pants
- Racing Suit Top
- Jogging Pants
- Dino Pants
New Boards:
- Ironing Board
- Secret Board (unlock 60 Coins to open present on Van-Map)
Changes
- Removed old main menu
- Simplified end of level UI
- Added snow to cliffs in upper part of “Nordic Frost”
- Added polish to upper area of “Cali Coastline”
- Added polish to “Maryhill”
Bugfixes[p]
- Fixed a physics issue where respawning would clip you through the ground
- Fixed inconsistent leaderboard ranks in menu
Here we just want to say THANK YOU to everyone who has been part of this journey!
After roughly 2 Years in Early Access Driftwood is now at version 1.0! Some of the most noticeable additions to the game since our Early Access launch in 2023 have been:
- Increasing the amount of levels from 4 to 15
- Revamping the van map and single player progression system
- Adding the online multiplayer
- Adding a many new boards, wheels & outfits
We are proud of how far we have come and feel like we have delivered on our original Early Access pitch from two years ago. That said, we plan to continue to support the game in post-launch updates and especially with hotfixes in the upcoming week. While we are happy with everything we have added we still feel like there is room for more content, features and polish.
Join our Discord Server to talk to us, give us feedback, or simply hang out with our lovely community.
Thank you to everyone who supported us up to this point.
Thank you for giving feedback, being patient and joining the community.
But most importantly...
Thank you for playing!
All the best,
Leo & Jason
