Major 1 August 2025 Build 19447080 Edited 1 August 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added the Daily Rewards fairy, located in the Tavern basement, who rewards the player for completing certain tasks every day.

  • Added Orb Transformer fairy, who lets the player transform one type of orb into another type.

  • Removed the large board game due to file corruption issue, and replaced it with a better board, the first of many, the Ice Forest board. Features include a Witch who plays a game of chance with the player, and a Temple that contains a secret (that has yet to be added, sorry lol).

  • Simplified potion recipes to have all potions only need two ingredients

  • Fixed and updated help menu to include all up-to-date descriptions of stats, among other things. Please view the help menu if you are ever stuck in the game.

