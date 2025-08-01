Added the Daily Rewards fairy, located in the Tavern basement, who rewards the player for completing certain tasks every day.
Added Orb Transformer fairy, who lets the player transform one type of orb into another type.
Removed the large board game due to file corruption issue, and replaced it with a better board, the first of many, the Ice Forest board. Features include a Witch who plays a game of chance with the player, and a Temple that contains a secret (that has yet to be added, sorry lol).
Simplified potion recipes to have all potions only need two ingredients
Fixed and updated help menu to include all up-to-date descriptions of stats, among other things. Please view the help menu if you are ever stuck in the game.
Daily rewards, plus other new features
