-When daybreak comes and the magneto-magnet is activated with Guynelk, the magneto-magnet no longer retracts.
-Added an event to the item selection for character birthdays.
Guynelk's Birthday:
May 11
Elsa's Birthday:
August 30
Sapphire's Birthday:
December 19
Jones's Birthday:
January 2
