1 August 2025 Build 19447070 Edited 1 August 2025 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-When daybreak comes and the magneto-magnet is activated with Guynelk, the magneto-magnet no longer retracts.
-Added an event to the item selection for character birthdays.

Guynelk's Birthday:
May 11

Elsa's Birthday:
August 30

Sapphire's Birthday:

December 19

Jones's Birthday:
January 2

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
