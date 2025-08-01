 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19447065
Update notes via Steam Community
Office Affairs : Executive Decisions v1.13 update includes various optimizations for better performance across all platforms and CPUs.

- Fixed memory leak with instanced objects at runtime
- improved audio performance
- increased visual resolution settings
- optimized texture compression

Changed files in this update

