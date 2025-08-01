 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19447059 Edited 1 August 2025 – 16:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔦 Update – Tutorial mission, usage-limited items, and co-op fixes


Dear occult hunters,

A new update is now live for Whispers in the Dark!
This version introduces helpful features for new players, improvements to item behavior, and important fixes for co-op sessions.

🆕 New Features


🎓 Tutorial Mission

A guided tutorial mission has been added!
It helps new players get familiar with the core mechanics of the game in a simple and safe environment.


🧭 In-Game Help

- Mission objectives are now clearly listed in the mission dashboard.


- A dedicated Codex page explains communication with entities.


- The number of remaining discoverable skills is now visible.


🕯️ Items with Limited Duration or Uses

Certain tools now have a limited number of uses or active time:
- Candles, electronics, salt, talc, etc. can now burn out, lose charge, or be consumed.
- Once depleted, they are automatically removed from your inventory.

🔋 Battery Indicators

Devices powered by batteries now display a charge level, letting you anticipate when to replace or recharge.


🛠️ Fixes and Improvements


- Fixed voice chat issues in co-op
- Improved display of teammates’ items
- Various performance improvements and bug fixes

📣 Coming this September: A Major Update


A big content update is coming this September! Here's a sneak peek of what's planned:

🛠️ Pro and Legendary Equipment

Rare, powerful, and expensive – these items will give you an edge… if you survive long enough to use them.

👻 Equipment Interference & Destruction

The most powerful entities will be able to damage or destroy your gear if it's not of sufficient quality.
Only legendary items will be immune to destruction.

🧭 New Mission Type: Rare Item Recovery

Special items will be hidden in the environment during active missions.
These secret objectives must be discovered and unlocked by exploring.

Stay tuned – we’ll share more details in the weeks to come!

📣 Join the Community


🎧 Discuss, share your feedback, and follow upcoming updates on our Discord:
[link=https://discord.gg/huxhf5w5Sx]https://discord.gg/huxhf5w5Sx[/link]

Thanks again for your continued support!
👁️‍🗨️
– The Whispers in the Dark Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2262891
