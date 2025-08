🔦 Update – Tutorial mission, usage-limited items, and co-op fixes

A new update is now live forThis version introduces helpful features for new players, improvements to item behavior, and important fixes for co-op sessions.A guided tutorial mission has been added!It helps new players get familiar with the core mechanics of the game in a simple and safe environment.- Mission objectives are now clearly listed in the mission dashboard.- A dedicated Codex page explains communication with entities.- The number of remaining discoverable skills is now visible.Certain tools now have a limited number of uses or active time:- Candles, electronics, salt, talc, etc. can now burn out, lose charge, or be consumed.- Once depleted, they are automatically removed from your inventory.Devices powered by batteries now display a charge level, letting you anticipate when to replace or recharge.- Fixed voice chat issues in co-op- Improved display of teammates’ items- Various performance improvements and bug fixesA big content update is coming this September! Here's a sneak peek of what's planned:Rare, powerful, and expensive – these items will give you an edge… if you survive long enough to use them.The most powerful entities will be able to damage or destroy your gear if it's not of sufficient quality.Only legendary items will be immune to destruction.Special items will be hidden in the environment during active missions.These secret objectives must be discovered and unlocked by exploring.Stay tuned – we’ll share more details in the weeks to come!🎧 Discuss, share your feedback, and follow upcoming updates on our Discord:[link=https://discord.gg/huxhf5w5Sx] https://discord.gg/huxhf5w5Sx [/link]Thanks again for your continued support!👁️‍🗨️