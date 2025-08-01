Team Statement

Whales are now a feature to help make submarine combat a little less straightforward. Now you'll have to watch your fire!



Many environment and VFX changes (Sea foam, wakes, and biome changes primarily) as well as an overhaul of the atmospheric fog



Our first linear campaign series



Explicit sensor control and improved control over torpedo attack depth (right click on weapon on bottom bar to see options, only applies to ship mounted launchers)



And more than a month worth of bug fixes!



Improve gunnery realism



Tutorial missions



Prepare for our first internal prototype of our AI infrastructure testing



And moving trees into autogen system, which could lead to more additions to it to help make the game environment more realistic and varied plus should improve the overall performance



Detailed Change Log

Aircraft

Bug fixes

DASH no longer can be assigned to VID a track



Destroyed aircraft were not assigned with the Crash Physics motion controller when a mission was loaded from savegame file



AS-4b could not dive at target



Aircraft ramming targets while dive attacking



Aircraft missile evasion breaking level bombing



Physics section used instead Performance for Aircraft SOP preset altitudes; not needed conversion to units from feet for SOP preset altitudes



Improvements/Additions

Significant change to Aircraft Takeoff. Remove specialist Skijump class, allow all aircraft to be affected by ramps. Improve STOL takeoff. VTOL will use STOL when a LaunchPoint is set to Plane and VTOL otherwise.



Removed Harpoon from S-3A loadout



Slava's helicopter changed to Ka-25TS so it has better targeting for Basalt missiles



Standardized USAF and IRIAF F-4E loadouts



All aircraft altitudes now loaded to simple object parameter. As a result there is the consistency between aircraft speeds for a unit and for its waypoints now in altitude values available



Recon variant for MiG-21



Recon loadouts to Orel aircraft



Added new F-4E flight to Morvarid



Reconnaissance aircraft can photograph stationary land installations and after aircraft recovery and some time has passed, its parent taskforce gains increased strike efficiency against those units



OutOfAltitude interception chance is limited to 5%



Aircraft evasive maneuver



Vessels/Submarines/Biologic

Bug fixes

Gal class submarine: tweaked collider mesh, retracted the dive planes until those are properly supported via code



Virginia, Tachikaze fixes, Pegasus fix



Whale sounds where audible above the surface



Some broken or missing colliders in various ships



Mark 11 and Mark 13 GMLS rail rest angles on Adams early/late, Perry, Lutjens, Tachikaze



Tachikaze bow wave/prop wash positions



Tachikaze hullnumber fix



Wrong flag for JASDF F-4EJ 306th TFS



P4 boat flipping over when using high time compression



The y offset for the bow and prop wash position for vessels wasn't taken into account



Hullshapes of Tachikaze and Virginia



FFG-27 Mahlon S. Tisdale name in language files



Bowplanes on Kobben, 205, 206, Gal



Tarawa missed "Landing" role



Wrong Volna ammo count on Kanin from 20 to 32



Rogov's Grad loading position



PTG Tiger incorrect Flag submodel name



Typo in Krivak I magazine ammo amount



LifeRafts were not saved



Submarines could pick up rafts while submerged



Improvements/Additions

Tweaked all bow waves emitters (lifetime, transparency, emission, rotations, shapes, velocity over time etc)



Replaced all propwash entries with new faint emitters



Changed 127mm to 5"38 on Gearings, Garcia



Adjusted bow shapes on Sa'ar 1 and Sa'ar 2



Krivak II 100mm ammo increased [200->1250]



Adams tilt tweak



New crew meshes/material for Iranian vessels



New foam texture for bow waves



Added very small propwash emitter, tweaked small propwash outwards motion and particles size



New rebuild correct Alvand model, adjusted to 80's weapons fit



New 1980s Kitty Hawk, Iowa, New Jersey, and Missouri battlegroup unitgroups with historical units and formation spacing



Added SEPTAR QST-35 target drone in 2 variants: standard with medium RCS and IR signatures and _small with smaller RCS/IR and no large target plate attached on deck



Knox 1972 without Harpoons



1984 USS Enterprise Battle Group Foxtrot unitgroup with historically accurate units and formation spacing



Biologics are now available



Support of Formations for Biologic



Slowed down fire system damage and repair rate



Loadout system now works for submarines



Land Units

Bug fixes

Land unit manual control extended to not selected units



Players' Land units on weapons free were not attacking other surface units



Non mobile land units had dust effect always on



Improvements/Additions

Updated more detailed and higher resolution T-55, new T-55 Mod.1970 for Iraq and WIP on T-55M



LandUnit default speed for dust effect lowered



Nerfed: Oil rig hp



Added 9K116 Bastion for T-55, inflight and stowed dummy meshes



SA-10 SAM site representing field-deployed TELs with associated radars and misc vehicles



Mobile Land units direct control



Civilian comms buildings site



Civilian radiostation site



Weapons

Bug fixes

No terrain hit effect for shells



Torpedo Launch Depth Command



Torpedoes stuck in "go to north" search pattern



Evade missile state interfered with velocity setting



Rockets had HitAir explosion specified



Explosion effect for bombs triggered when bomb hits water



It was possible to retarget enemy weapons



Unguided rocket could not be launched at land unit target point



Fired weapons were not removed for hardpoint systems when loading a save



P-700 Granit fins size fix



Radio command and wire guided missiles always aimed at object center



Improvements/Additions

RIM-7F - > RIM-7E. Proposition and info by nuclearstonk



Unlocked circular search parameters for mk 46



Tweaked muzzle flash graphic



Experimental: CIWS go to rest after fire



Lowered minimum attack altitude of AIM-54 to 50 feet for better performance against low-flying targets like cruise missiles



Ballistics modifications for some calibers



Missile group small improvements. Added mode for even distribution in case of attacking small targets



Hit ground effects for weapons



Missile evasion distance bumped up to 2 nmi



Only 1 TOW missile can be fired at a time now



Weapon systems received wires limit and can not launch wire guided weapons without seeker over this limit. Weapons with seeker can be launched but will not be on wire.



Torpedo spawn to Debug Panel



WH torpedoes must pass wake wakebubble before locking to permanent wake bubble



New missile for land-based SA-8 Osa SAM which is unable to attack surface targets



Retargeting of wire guided missiles



Sensors

Bug fixes

Recon data on own units can be processed



Soviet 5N62 radar: pivots rotation orientation fixed



Every visual system considered as Recon regardless of setting



Sonar seekers missed target validation



P-14 had wrong radar entry



Improvements/Additions

Adjustments to improve sonobouys drop at TC



Torpedo ECM and spoof effect values refactored across all torpedoes



Laser auto paint added to launcher system



New weapon system state "Laser can not paint target" - for finding bugged untargetable units



Radiostation targeting data setup



Radar offset to ships with big FCRs



Recon photos improve missile accuracy against spotted stationary land units



Mission Editor / Missions

Bug fixes

Mission Editor: Speed settings weren't available for Biologics' waypoints



Mission Editor: Objectives could be saved to mission file for the Blue side only



Mission Editor: texts with color codes starting with # symbol were not loaded correctly from mission files



If there were no condition units, UnitsInTheArea condition was completed



Broken conditions for "ConditionArea" display side



MissionType might interfere with self-defence



Operation Revenge scenario objective sides



Outdated EngageTask was saved instead of those actually accepted by systems



Improvements/Additions

Added linear campaign



"Breakthrough" new victory condition for all enemy units destroyed



"Caron at Granada": added proper radiostation model for Radio Free Grenada and saved terrain modification data that makes the radiostation area flat



"Caron at Grenada" scenario victory trigger requirements



"Operation Shadow" rebuild



Updated missions:

Updated "Volga Exercise"

Updated/rebalanced "Battle of Latakia 1973" and "Battle of Baltim 1973" (Yom Kippur War)

Updated/rebalanced "Operation Morvarid 1980" (Iran-Iraq War)

Updated/rebalanced "Encounter off Diu 1971" (Indo-Pakistani War of 1971)





Updated scenario titles to match each other; updated start message to match



WIP for attacking state for Attack Waypoints in the Mission Editor



Support for advanced waypoint definitions in triggers



"Combat Recon" mission to play with land units with direct control (experimental)



Trigger condition UnitsAreOutOfAmmo



WIP on waypoints additional parameters: SetSpeed and SetWeaponStatus are settable in mission file



WIP on waypoint sensors: radars, sonars, reading from mission



Attack info to waypoint. Ability to create attack waypoint



Defaults for mission briefing



Ability to hide, unhide and cancel ability by trigger



Mission Editor: Save/Load for SetSensors parameter of waypoint settings



Mission Editor: Cancel, Hide, Unhide actions for Mission Objectives



Mission Editor: Altitudes/Depths for waypoints context menu



Mission Editor: EMCON setting for waypoints in the context menu



Mission Editor: Radar/Sonar waypoint settings



Mission Editor: ROE options for the waypoint context menu



Mission Editor: Add precise position edit to Mission Editor Waypoints



Mission Editor: WIP on Waypoint Context Menu



Mission Editor: Altitude/Septh save/load for waypoints



Mission Editor: Save/Load of SetTelegraph property for waypoints



Mission Editor: Save/Load for SetWeaponStatus waypoint parameter



New missions:

"The High North 1968" scenario

"Caron at Grenada 1983" historical scenario







Map/UI

Bug fixes

UI: Radar Target Channels in wrong Row



UI Issue with updated Flight Deck Views



StringFormat={}{0,X:N1} to StringFormat={}{0,X:0.0} to try and fix floating zero errors.



Add extra localisation and functionality to Validity checking



Add clearer language to Mod Validity Checker



Add ScrollViewer to Status window



Flag max size in bottom bar



Improvements/Additions

WIP on Mod Download on Load Game, new Download window



Change Main Menu version to use the compiled value from Player Settings



EMCON Menu now includes new sun men for managing individual Sensors, Formation Manager has different context menu for Formations vs Units



WIP: Sensors Management stuff, beginnings of a management view and removal of items from the menu



Change leader is unlocked in ContextMenu



Disable trigger clears map vehicle now



Message log message and voiceover upon receiving of intel message



Initial work on hiding Formations where all units are disabled



Add Search Depth controls to UI. Only for Blindfire Torpedoes. If the weapon has a default Spiral Search also set to Snake Search if not launched from a missile.



Ability to switch between missile group members just like between formation members



AAA map icons



Recover All button



UI for changing waypoints altitude



Velocity setting for waypoints



Fuel and ETA in status pop up



WeaponStatus to waypoint menu



Helicopter fuel status to tooltip



Button to forbid/allow placing waypoints by RMB



Added ability for City positions to be displayed on Game Map



Added precise position edition to waypoints



Environment

Bug fixes

Shader: Terrain shader: Fixed brightness and saturation inconsistencies.



Shader: Fixed purple sun in space and increased height test to high alt. cloud height.

Fixed farmland detail mask blending.

Reverted lighting back to normal.

Fixed terrain detail blending with "Multiply times two".

Fixed forest everywhere.

Fixed red sun in space.

Fixed farmland snow not applied.





Autogen: Fixed legacy rad2deg rotation conversion causing buildings not rotated at all



Fixed excessive sky fog when camera is low



Corrected sun/moon flare screen position, refactored code



Limited free camera height to the peak of skybox



Improvements/Additions

Dynamically adjusting moon light intensity modifiers for ingame visual logics, enables free editing of [Night] intensity without the need to change the code.



Terrain shader: Exposed properties for specular lighting

Improved grass details by using a separate high res tiling, using a cheaper sampler.





Redone splatmaps for northern EU biome



Terrain splatmaps tweaks for Desert, Euro and Mediterranean fields



Extended high altitude clouds



Night lighting overhaul:

Increased moon light intensity at Night to 0.15.

Decreased moon light shadow to 0.25.

Adjusted the getMoonlightIntensity and scaled it to the originally set value.

Fixed moon light affecting night city emission texture.





Shader: Updated particle VFX shader for atmos fog



Shader: Improved far terrain edge to sky transition by:

Added edge fog

Improved height-based fog

Increased skybox fog height

Fixed curvature value overflow

Using Broken_3 cloud layer height (for Clear) settings for a nice edge fog fade





Smoke volumetric material fix and updated munitions ship very large explosion



Shaders: Fog refactor:

Fixed fog modes not respected.

Corrected fake curvature fog by fading it out below cloud layer.





Shaders: Sky dome: Thinner fog band, lower black sky fade altitude.



Tweaked SEA fields summer color



Work on cloud layers



Shader: improved star UV mapping with plannar projection



Shader: improved shperical projection, rotates with time of the day



Sky texture: more faint stars, small very faint nebulae (to be revised as tiling is a problem)



Atmospheric Overhaul: Clarity from the Karman line, fog and clouds changes



Terrain shader refactor and fixes



Skybox shader overhaul:

Added outer-atmospheric effect.

Lowered maximum freecam height according to Karman line.

Fixed horizontal cloud.

Corrected atmospheric fog.





Camera terrain collision enable/disable in DM



Added in city winter masks to the terrain snow masks



Added water splash overlay for cluster munitions detonation, tweaked the effect a bit



WIP on background scenery objects



Tacview

Bug fixes

Double entries to dictionary causing a System.ArgumentException



Add Quitting escape clause to Tacview logging



Seemed to stop after <60s



Force buildings to Tag as Vehicles in Tacview (until tags get fixed)



Improvements/Additions

Live Integration



Add Tacview default files for some vehicle types



Database file generator, creates specific Sea Power database files from UnitMetadata read from the various ini files



Alter Callsigns to reflect bottom bar. Also add Groups to logged data.



Add Tacview shapes to AH-1



Misc

Bug fixes

Multiple Null refs in different areas



Comm buildings targeting data



Skip checking for updates on disabled Mods



Possible way to rebase to other taskforce airfield



InFormationSummary now ignores disabled Units



Correct spelling of Sonobuoy



Unit waypoints were erased when transferring formation to another taskforce



Memory leak cleanup low res map texture on mission exit



Precise Waypoint Position has constrained decimal places. Create a new type for angle displays



It was possible to rebase air vehicles to flight deck over capacity



Add back duplicate section check to Inihandler



Change loading weapons in SOP to not use expensive virtual ini class



Error when reading non-existing ammo into SOP



Civilian loadouts were missing localization



New leader speed in formation can stuck around zero



Add tags to force display to ground units



Improvements/Additions

Updated translations



GDF original nation changed to Switzerland



Performance improvements



All unit types now can use automated paths



Updated some packages, Burst, Noesis 3.2.8 UI



Force keybind alterations to save to user folder when made in gaame, same with config. Add files to special ini files that this works for in IniHandler.cs. Will only work with top level files in the original folder.



Update Asset loader to manage MP4 files in MediaElement blocks in XAML



Added new loading screen background images



Waypoints fully transferred to new formation leader when changing leader



Work on validating game files via hashing



"Pirate" and "terrorist" nations/factions



Grenada flags, definition for Cuba mast flag



Save/Load of spotted objects



