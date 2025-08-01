 Skip to content
Major 1 August 2025 Build 19447041
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!


We are releasing today an update that expands the Network Master course to include missions in Endless mode. We encourage you to feedback and report problems if you find them :)



In this update:

  • New Network Missions!
  • Updated Network Master course
  • Expanded and improved Network mechanics

We also encourage you to watch the new trailer for this update on the game's main page.

We've collected all your recent bug reports and will now focus on them so 🛠️

See you soon!
ServiceIT Team


Changed files in this update

