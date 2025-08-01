Hello everyone!
We are releasing today an update that expands the Network Master course to include missions in Endless mode. We encourage you to feedback and report problems if you find them :)
In this update:
- New Network Missions!
- Updated Network Master course
- Expanded and improved Network mechanics
We also encourage you to watch the new trailer for this update on the game's main page.
We've collected all your recent bug reports and will now focus on them so 🛠️
See you soon!
ServiceIT Team
Changed files in this update