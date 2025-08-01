 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19446977 Edited 1 August 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After 5 long years of development, what started as a MOBA about zombies has finally released on Steam as Running Riot! I hope you all enjoy playing this game as much as I do, and I thank you for being part of the community. I eagerly await your reactions, and I hope you have a RIOT!

