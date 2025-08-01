Hello, this is GoldKids.

We’re happy to bring you Update 1.3!

Many people have been playing our game, and we’re truly grateful for all the support.

If you enjoy this update, we’d really appreciate it if you could leave a review on Steam!

This update brings several new features and content.

New Features

Chroma has been added. Chroma is a new item that grants permanent effects once acquired. After defeating a boss, a Chroma Chest will now appear! Strengthen yourself further with various Chromas!

Gameplay

A tutorial stage has been added. This stage helps first-time players and disappears after it's cleared once.

Chroma

6 new Chromas have been added.

Cards

Enhanced cards now display visual effects to show they’re upgraded.

“Dagger Slash” can now appear as a card reward.

A new animation plays when treasure chests appear.

The area of effect for "Moonrend" has been adjusted.

Enemies

A spawn animation has been added when enemies appear.

The HP of the Foreman, Remnant Storm, and Final Boss has been slightly increased.

UI

The UI becomes more gamepad-friendly when using a controller. Accordingly, the default button layout for gamepads has also been updated.

Other

Some sound effects have been added.

Various bugs have been fixed.

The log consent window has been moved to the settings menu.

We’ve also fixed various minor issues and continue to polish the game.

If you encounter any bugs, crashes, or have suggestions,

please contact us via our Discord channel or Google Form.

Thank you for playing—we’ll keep working to make the game even more fun!