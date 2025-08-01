Gatekeeper Is Out Now! Thank you for an incredible year!

Hey Gatekeepers,

Today’s the day — Gatekeeper is officially out of Early Access!

It’s been an unforgettable journey, and we want to take a moment to thank everyone who supported us throughout this wild year.

Because of your feedback, ideas, bug reports, and memes — the game has evolved in ways we couldn’t have imagined. It’s faster, punchier, more fun, and more chaotic than we ever thought possible.

We’ve laughed (and died) a lot while testing it — and it’s all thanks to you.

What’s New on Release?

We’ve added a sneak peek image showing off the new content arriving with 1.0

Launch Discount – 35% Off!

To celebrate the full release, we’re offering the biggest discount the game has ever had — 35% off, for a limited time!

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to join the fight — this is it. Don’t miss out before the sale ends!

Support Pack – Now Updated!

We’ve also updated the Support Pack for launch. It now includes:

Exclusive Gatekeeper Recolor Tool

Customize your Gatekeeper’s look with complete control over body and outline colors.

Original Soundtrack by Ilya Nasyrov

25 atmospheric tracks — from intense battle themes to eerie void ambience.

Gatekeeper is now officially Steam Deck Verified!

That means you can dive into all the chaotic roguelike action wherever you are. The game runs great on the Steam Deck, with fully functional controls, smooth performance, and a layout that feels right at home on handheld.

Bundles

Ready, aim, mayhem!

The Pew Pew: A Roguelite Bundle brings together two of the punchiest, shootiest, most explosive roguelites out there — and it's 15% off for a limited time!

Two roguelikes. One end of the world.

The Rogues of the Endtimes Bundle brings chaos, co-op, and carnage together in one explosive deal — now 15% off!

Craving chaos, firepower, and endless replayability?

The SURVIVE AS LONG AS YOU CAN Bundle delivers two hit action roguelikes — Brotato and Gatekeeper — packed with enemies, upgrades, and pure survival thrill.

Thank you,

Gravity Lagoon

