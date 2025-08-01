 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19446784 Edited 1 August 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!
I hope this patch will solve most of the crash issues.
That's what I'm focused on right now.
I also uploaded previous builds to the Steam in any case.
You can access them by right clicking the game on library > properties > betas

Again, thank you for your patience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3039911
