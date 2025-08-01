1、Changed the slot machine activation from running on the server to non-replicated.
Changed the roulette's "Set Material 2" from multicast to client-side execution.
Attempted to fix the bug where loot fails to drop.
2、Modified the Bleeding Curse buff icon and description.
Survival Slot Machine – Trial Launch & Game Optimizations (v1.1.5.1)
