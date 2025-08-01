 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19446667 Edited 1 August 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
1、Changed the slot machine activation from running on the server to non-replicated.

Changed the roulette's "Set Material 2" from multicast to client-side execution.

Attempted to fix the bug where loot fails to drop.

2、Modified the Bleeding Curse buff icon and description.

