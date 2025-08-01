🛠 Patch Notes:
- Migrated from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12, which should result in improved performance and stability in the future
- Fixed a bug where parts unscrewed by workers were not correctly added to the inventory or warehouse
- Fixed an issue where some players did not receive messages related to wrecks
- Added a safeguard to prevent the towdolly from getting stuck in the paint shop
- Fixed an issue with picking up packages from interactive elements like warehouse shelves
- Fixed placing packages inside buildings
- The option to hide your own vehicles on the classifieds portal now saves the player's selection and overrides the default setting
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
