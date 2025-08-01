🛠 Patch Notes:

Migrated from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12, which should result in improved performance and stability in the future



Fixed a bug where parts unscrewed by workers were not correctly added to the inventory or warehouse



Fixed an issue where some players did not receive messages related to wrecks



Added a safeguard to prevent the towdolly from getting stuck in the paint shop



Fixed an issue with picking up packages from interactive elements like warehouse shelves



Fixed placing packages inside buildings



The option to hide your own vehicles on the classifieds portal now saves the player's selection and overrides the default setting



In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:PS. We encourage you to check out the devlogs for the upcoming gameand add it to! 🚗🧼