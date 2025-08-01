Greetings Heroes!

To celebrate the release of the biggest patch ever & the arrival of Ace Everstar we are launching a limited-time event that'll help you gather everything you need to unlock him!

Earn 50% more Evercore Fragments & up to 50% Valor Badges* when playing Adventure mode over the weekend!

* You earn 50% more Valor Badges in Solo Adventure, and 33% more in Co-Op Adventure

Along with the event we also got a small update for you with bug fixes and balance changes! There's never been a better time to dive into Lumerea, play with friends and bring Ace Everstar into your party!

See you in-game!

PATCH NOTES

We have a small patch based on some feedback and reports after launching Starstruck earlier this week.

\[BALANCE]

\[Frost Enemies] We've increased the difficulty of enemies in Stormspire Summit. Some of these changes will impact both Adventure Mode and Strikes, while others are Adventure only. We wanted to make this section more noticeably distinct, especially in Adventure mode. Frost Artillery Golems now spawn a small swirling ice cloud when their missile bursts. It will not do damage but will apply Frost Stacks to players. You'll now want to deal with Artillery sooner than maybe you would have before. Their projectile AoE impact has been reduced in size, but raised slightly in damage in all modes. Frost Tank Golems, Frost Yetis, Frost Wolves have had their health raised slightly in Adventure Mode only. We want these to be a little bit tougher as the last phase of an Adventure run. Several enemies have had their attack timings increased slightly, to apply a little more pressure to respond. Thrashclaw (both Kraggor and Kyross) now Roars a bit faster so he will spend less time Idle,

\[Frost Stacks] will now clear faster, down from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds. The movement speed debuff has been reduced from 50% to 40%. However, now only 5 stacks are required to trigger Ice Block, down from 6.

\[Health Orbs] will now drop a little less frequently from smaller enemies and barrels, making it so there should be an overall reduction across the run of about 20-30% on average.

\[Core Power - Fighting Fit] has had its Ability Power buff reduced from 5% per stack to 3%.

\[BUG FIXES]

\[Rewards] Players should receive Valor Badges from their games even if they leave or disconnect before the end of the game.

\[Ace] has had his Showdown ability improved, so it will be less likely to waste shots on barrels.

\[Ace] has had his tooltips updated with the correct Luum cost for abilities.

\[Ranged Skill Shots] have had a bug fixed that was causing them to not always rotate under certain network conditions. NOTE: we have a fix for this on Ranged Basic Attacks as well coming in the next patch.

\[Displacement] enemies will now displace properly when they are being killed.

\[UI] The Island tracker in Adventure Mode should now update properly.

\[UI] The Healer Golem's AOE indicator ring should now remove itself properly from players.

~ Vela Games