STATION BONUS SYSTEM

Reputation Station Bonus 10 Oracle +%10 Analyzing Distance Boost 20 Blackmarket -%10 BlackMarket Pirces 30 Reforge +%10 Salvage Prices 40 Refinery +%20 Increased Mining Speed 50 Crypt +%20 Decresed Ship Price 60 Shipyard +%20 Decresed Module Price 70 Datacore +%20 Increased Tonnage 80 Cerebrum +%20 Increased Max Speed 90 Nexus +%20 Decresed Crew Salary 110 Core 10day +1 Reputation 120 Oasis 10btc per day



Detect Enemy

Enemy detection logic implemented.

Drone Count Dependency

System now functions based on number of available drones.

EMP Ammo for Player

EMP ammunition added and functional for player use.



Widget Optimization

UI widgets optimized for better performance and lower CPU usage.

Enemy Ship Optimization

Enemy ships updated to reduce performance impact during combat.